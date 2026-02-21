Wyndham Clark Makes Fourth Driver Swap Of 2026 At Genesis Invitational
The former US Open champion doesn't appear to have settled on his choice of driver
It's typically that time of the season when players settle on their equipment line-up, but that doesn't apply to everyone.
As is normally the case, the year has started with a wide range of new gear releases, which can give some players a bit of a headache.
Do you stick with what you know, which is what Scottie Scheffler is doing with his 'old' driver? Or do you try a newer model?
For free agents it can be a case of giving pretty much all the big brands a go - an approach Wyndham Clark appears to be taking with his driver.
It's not easy to track what the former US Open champion has in his bag, not when it looks as though he's still searching for a preferred weapon off the tee.
However, we make it four driver changes in the last five tournaments, which suggests the 32-year-old is not entirely satisfied with his long game performance.
The three-time PGA Tour winner has trialled two Ping drivers in recent times - the Ping G430 LST and Ping G440 K.
He then moved onto the Titleist TSR driver, before switching to a TaylorMade Qi4D driver at this week's Genesis Invitational.
Clark joined Titleist in 2000, but he appears to have joined the list of players who are free agents.
During his previous tournament, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Clark had a Titleist TSR driver in the bag, and before that, at the Farmers Insurance Open, it was a Ping G440 K.
Going back to The American Express and TGL in January, Clark was using a Ping G430 LST driver.
Noticed Wyndham Clark was using a Ping G430 driver tonight and I checked Titleist’s website and it looks like he’s only listed as “Golf Ball Player” now. Seems like the 2023 U.S. Open winner might be a gear free agent in 2026. pic.twitter.com/SJSEPvPJzGJanuary 6, 2026
Given that Clark lies in a tie for eighth going into the weekend, just five shots off the pace, maybe he's finally found what he's been looking for in the new TaylorMade Qi4D driver.
Through two rounds, the 2023 US Open champion ranks seventh in Shots Gained: Off The Tee.
Clark has slipped outside the world's top 50 after reaching a career high number three two years ago, but there have been encouraging signs of a return to form at the Genesis Invitational, where he also ranked third in driving distance after 36 holes.
The American's last win on the PGA Tour came at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
