The Mini Driver Trend In Professional Golf Is Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down... Which Notable Players Have Used Them?

If you were to look through players' bags on the professional Tours, you would perhaps notice a surge in a club that, a decade ago, wouldn't have been so popular.

We're talking about mini drivers, a club that sits between the traditional driver and 3-wood and is designed to provide distance off the tee but with more control.

Rory McIlroy previously used a mini driver during the RBC Heritage in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2014, TaylorMade released its first mini driver and, especially over the last few years, other manufacturers have started to produce their own versions, with them becoming more and more popular on Tour.

From our testing, we know that mini drivers can make a huge difference to your game, especially when you're playing a tight golf course where accuracy is at a premium.

In fact, according to SMS On Tour, one in four professionals at the BMW PGA Championship had a mini driver in the bag at Wentworth, as 16% of the field then put a mini driver in play at the DP World India Championship.

Some big names have put the best mini drivers in play and, in this piece, we take you through which players have, or previously have, used the club in a competitive environment.

TaylorMade

(Image credit: Future)

Beginning with TaylorMade, which has produced the R7 Quad Mini Driver and the BRNR Mini Driver, models that draw inspiration from their history books, using older drivers as the template.

They are among the most used mini drivers on the professional circuits and, in 2025 alone, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose used them as part of their victories at the Tour Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Major winners like Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott have also been seen using a mini driver from TaylorMade, as both switched it in and out of their set-ups throughout 2025.

Check out some of the notable players who have used a TaylorMade mini driver below...

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Wyndham Clark

Marco Penge

Titleist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In March 2025, Titleist introduced its GT280 Mini Driver to the market and, since then, a number of their staffers have put the club in play, with one of those being Ryder Cup star Cameron Young.

The American used the club during his maiden PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship in August, as Young produced a clinical display at Sedgefield Country Club.

Featuring a 280cc head, the mini driver sits between Titleist's GT drivers and fairway woods. It also has an adjustable hosel that works to help hone in spin numbers, as well as launch, shot shape and launch characteristics.

Take a look at who has put the GT280 in play over the past season.

Cameron Young

Cameron Smith

Lanto Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Webb Simpson

Jackson Suber

JT Poston

Callaway

(Image credit: Future)

Like TaylorMade, Callaway has released a number of mini drivers, with their models based on their driver at the time.

For 2025, the Callaway Elyte Mini Driver hit the market and, the previous year, it was the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 Mini Driver that found its way into the bag of several of their staffers.

Notable players have put the mini driver in play, as the versatile club breaches the gap between Callaway's drivers and fairway wood options.

Some individuals who have played with either the Elyte Mini Driver or Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 are listed below.

Xander Schauffele

Min Woo Lee

Harry Hall

Akshay Bhatia

Max Greyserman

Erik Van Rooyen

PXG

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another brand to introduce themselves to the mini driver market is PXG, with the company's first ever model called the Secret Weapon Mini Driver.

First spotted back in December 2024, it was Jake Knapp who secured the maiden win for the club as he put it in the bag while claiming the Grant Thornton Invitational alongside Patty Tavatanakit.

Providing plenty of adjustability, such as the four sole weights, it also has a deep face to optimize performance, as the Secret Weapon follows the same aesthetic story as PXG's Black Ops family.

Find out which staffers have used the Secret Weapon in competition play below.