Who Is Jacob Bridgeman's Fiancée?

Jacob Bridgeman is rapidly proving himself as one of the rising stars of the men’s game.

After a glittering college career at Clemson, which included a record 50 rounds in the 60s, he turned professional in 2022 after finishing second in the PGA Tour University ranking. It didn’t take him long to find his feet.

Bridgeman initially competed on the Korn Ferry Tour, before earning his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. While his rookie season was a struggle at times, by 2025 he began to hit his stride in a big way.

He finished T2 at the Cognizant Classic, while he was in top-quality company heading into the final round of the Valspar Championship, sitting at the top of the leaderboard alongside 2023 FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and PGA Tour winner Nico Echavarria.

But who has Bridgeman shared his early success with in his home life? Meet Haley Farmer. Like Jacob, she also studied at Clemson University, while the pair are also from the same South Carolina city – Inman.

The pair were together in their student days, with Jacob publishing images on Instagram of the two in 2021 attending a Riley Green concert and a Clemson football game, while he also attended Haley’s graduation in 2023, writing on Instagram: “End of one chapter and the start of another. So proud of you.”

The support is clearly reciprocated, as Haley was present when Jacob earned his PGA Tour card at the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Less than two months later, she was also with him when he made his first PGA Tour appearance as a member, at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

When Jacob Bridgeman secured his PGA Tour card, Haley Farmer was in attendance (Image credit: Getty Images)

In December that year, the two got engaged, with Jacob popping the question in North Carolina and writing on Instagram: “So thankful for you and for us.” Haley wrote: “Last night was a dream!!!! So thankful I get to do life with you FOREVER!”

On the course, Bridgeman’s PGA Tour career is showing all the signs of continuing to flourish in the years ahead, With Haley alongside him, he appears to have an equally bright future off it.