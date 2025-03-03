Jacob Bridgeman Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Jacob Bridgeman had a choice to make before opting for a career in golf, but he's barely looked back, first with an impressive college career and now as one of the PGA Tour's rising stars.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Jacob Bridgeman Facts

1. Jacob Bridgeman was born on 6 December 1999 in Inman, South Carolina.

2. Growing up, he was equally accomplished at baseball, but ultimately decided to pursue golf as he disliked baseball practice.

3. He took lessons from Tommy Biershenk, who was a PGA Tour member in 2012.

4. In 2018, began attending Clemson University, where he majored in mathematical science.

5. On the course, he made a big impact, with five wins, which tied him with DJ Trahan and Chris Patton for most victories in the program’s history.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Jacob also set a Clemson record with 50 career rounds in the 60s.

7. He was named the ACC Golfer of the Year in 2022.

8. After finishing second in the 2022 PGA Tour University ranking, Bridgeman turned professional and began playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

9. The following year, he earned his PGA Tour card after finishing 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Jacob Bridgeman earned his PGA Tour card in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. In his rookie season, he led the 3M Open after a first round of 63 before finishing T19. However, it was early in the 2025 season where he really came to prominence. He was clubhouse leader at the Cognizant Classic before finishing T2 behind Joe Highsmith.