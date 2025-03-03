Jacob Bridgeman Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Jacob Bridgeman excelled at college before turning pro, where it didn't take him long to reach the PGA Tour - here are 10 things to know about him

Jacob Bridgeman takes a shot at the Cognizant Classic
Jacob Bridgeman is becoming established on the PGA Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Jacob Bridgeman had a choice to make before opting for a career in golf, but he's barely looked back, first with an impressive college career and now as one of the PGA Tour's rising stars.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Jacob Bridgeman Facts

1. Jacob Bridgeman was born on 6 December 1999 in Inman, South Carolina.

2. Growing up, he was equally accomplished at baseball, but ultimately decided to pursue golf as he disliked baseball practice.

3. He took lessons from Tommy Biershenk, who was a PGA Tour member in 2012.

4. In 2018, began attending Clemson University, where he majored in mathematical science.

5. On the course, he made a big impact, with five wins, which tied him with DJ Trahan and Chris Patton for most victories in the program’s history.

6. Jacob also set a Clemson record with 50 career rounds in the 60s.

7. He was named the ACC Golfer of the Year in 2022.

8. After finishing second in the 2022 PGA Tour University ranking, Bridgeman turned professional and began playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

9. The following year, he earned his PGA Tour card after finishing 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Jacob Bridgeman holding his PGA Tour card

Jacob Bridgeman earned his PGA Tour card in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. In his rookie season, he led the 3M Open after a first round of 63 before finishing T19. However, it was early in the 2025 season where he really came to prominence. He was clubhouse leader at the Cognizant Classic before finishing T2 behind Joe Highsmith.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Jacob Bridgeman Bio

Born

6 December 1999 - Inman, South Carolina

Height

5'10" (1.77m

Former Tour

Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Highest OWGR

112th

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸