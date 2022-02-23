Venue For The 2024 Solheim Cup Announced

The LPGA has announced that the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will host the 2024 Solheim Cup. The par 72 course, located just 35 miles east of the US capital Washington DC, opened in 1991 and quickly established a strong reputation. It hosted the Presidents Cup four times within 14 years of opening, between 1994 and 2005. More recently, in 2015, it was the venue for the Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event, the Quicken Loans National, which was won by Troy Merritt.

The president of Robert Trent Golf Club, George Cantrell, reacted to the news by saying: “It is a tremendous honour to be selected to host this prestigious event and believe our club is an ideal venue for this competition. Under the leadership of Tournament Chair Penny Lee, our club and membership look forward to welcoming the top US and European women golfers and fans from across the globe.”

Whether it'll be Europe or the US defending the title at the venue will not be known until later next year. That’s because the next Solheim Cup takes place at Finca Cortesin in Spain in September 2023. The competition is moving back to an even-year rotation after next year, meaning 2023 and 2024 will see back-to-back tournaments for the first time since 2002 and 2003. Recently, Stacy Lewis was named the youngest ever captain of the US team for the 2023 tournament, while Europe will be captained at next year’s event by Norwegian Suzann Pettersen.

Whichever team is defending the trophy in 2024, there is confidence that the venue is ideal. LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan echoed Cantrell’s enthusiasm saying: “We are honoured and excited to bring the 2024 Solheim Cup to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. RTJ has a strong tradition of hosting world-class international competitions, and we can’t wait to add the Solheim Cup, one of the flagship events in women’s golf, to the list.”

Meanwhile, legendary course designer Robert Trent Jones Sr, who was also responsible for courses including Spyglass Hill and Congressional Country Club, considered it one of his most outstanding achievements. He once said of his design: “The terrain is aesthetically perfect. I don’t think we could have done anything better anywhere.”

The dates for the 2024 Solheim Cup have yet to be decided. However, there will be an announcement once the LPGA Tour and the LET confirm their 2024 playing schedules.