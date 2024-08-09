Esther Henseleit Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The German Pro

Ester Henseleit is one of Germany’s brightest talents, having picked up victories on the LET since turning pro in 2019, while her 2024 has included two top-10 finishes in Majors and an Olympics appearance so far. Here are 15 things you may not be familiar with about the star.

Esther Henseleit Facts

1. Esther Henseleit was born on 14 January 1999 in Varel, Germany.

2. She began playing golf when introduces to the game by her mother at the age of eight.

3. She had a successful amateur career that included finishing third at the 2016 International Amateur Championship. A year later, she was named in the European Junior Solheim Cup team, before she was runner-up at the 2018 European Ladies Amateur Championship. She also won the 2018 German National Amateur and 2018 European Ladies' Club Trophy.

Esther Henseleit was selected for the 2017 Junior Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Henseleit had the lowest recorded handicap in Europe, +7.1, before turning professional in 2019.

5. Her first professional win came on the LET Access Series at the 2019 Skafto Open.

6. Later that year, she made her Major debut at the US Women’s Open after coming through sectional qualifying. She performed well, too, finishing T30.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. After four runner-ups on the Ladies European Tour, in December 2019, she capped a memorable year with her first win on the circuit, in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

8. That gave her the LET Order of Merit and LET Rookie of the Year, becoming only the third player after Laura Davies and Carlota Ciganda to achieve the feat.

9. She gained membership to the LPGA Tour for 2020 after qualifying through Q-Series.

10. While she is still waiting for her first LPGA Tour win, she claimed the Magical Kenya Ladies Open title for the second time in 2022.

11. She has also achieved two top-10 finishes at Majors, both in 2024, with T7s at the Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship.

12. In 2024, she made her Olympics debut, and was in contention for a medal with just one round to play, in T13 at two-under at Le Golf National, seven behind the leaders.

Esther Henseleit represented Germany at the Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

13. Before the Olympics, her career earnings stood at $2,007,460.

14. Her boyfriend is former EuroPro Tour player Reece Philips. He also caddies for Henseleit and coaches her!

15. She is a member of Hamburger Golfclub.

Esther Henseleit Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born August 5, 1998 - Tonsberg, Norway Height 5ft10 (178cm) Turned Professional 2019 Former Tour LET Access Series Current Tour LET, LPGA Tour Professional Wins 3 Career Earnings $2,007,460 Highest Rolex Ranking 54

Esther Henseleit Pro Wins