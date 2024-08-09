Esther Henseleit Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The German Pro
Since turning professional in 2019, Esther Henseleit has been building a big reputation on the LET and LPGA Tour – here are some things you may not be aware of about her
Ester Henseleit is one of Germany’s brightest talents, having picked up victories on the LET since turning pro in 2019, while her 2024 has included two top-10 finishes in Majors and an Olympics appearance so far. Here are 15 things you may not be familiar with about the star.
Esther Henseleit Facts
1. Esther Henseleit was born on 14 January 1999 in Varel, Germany.
2. She began playing golf when introduces to the game by her mother at the age of eight.
3. She had a successful amateur career that included finishing third at the 2016 International Amateur Championship. A year later, she was named in the European Junior Solheim Cup team, before she was runner-up at the 2018 European Ladies Amateur Championship. She also won the 2018 German National Amateur and 2018 European Ladies' Club Trophy.
4. Henseleit had the lowest recorded handicap in Europe, +7.1, before turning professional in 2019.
5. Her first professional win came on the LET Access Series at the 2019 Skafto Open.
6. Later that year, she made her Major debut at the US Women’s Open after coming through sectional qualifying. She performed well, too, finishing T30.
7. After four runner-ups on the Ladies European Tour, in December 2019, she capped a memorable year with her first win on the circuit, in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.
8. That gave her the LET Order of Merit and LET Rookie of the Year, becoming only the third player after Laura Davies and Carlota Ciganda to achieve the feat.
9. She gained membership to the LPGA Tour for 2020 after qualifying through Q-Series.
10. While she is still waiting for her first LPGA Tour win, she claimed the Magical Kenya Ladies Open title for the second time in 2022.
11. She has also achieved two top-10 finishes at Majors, both in 2024, with T7s at the Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship.
12. In 2024, she made her Olympics debut, and was in contention for a medal with just one round to play, in T13 at two-under at Le Golf National, seven behind the leaders.
13. Before the Olympics, her career earnings stood at $2,007,460.
14. Her boyfriend is former EuroPro Tour player Reece Philips. He also caddies for Henseleit and coaches her!
15. She is a member of Hamburger Golfclub.
Esther Henseleit Bio
|Born
|August 5, 1998 - Tonsberg, Norway
|Height
|5ft10 (178cm)
|Turned Professional
|2019
|Former Tour
|LET Access Series
|Current Tour
|LET, LPGA Tour
|Professional Wins
|3
|Career Earnings
|$2,007,460
|Highest Rolex Ranking
|54
Esther Henseleit Pro Wins
|Event
|Tour
|Winning Score
|2019 Skafto Open
|LET Access Series
|-11 (one shot)
|2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open
|LET
|-14 (one shot)
|2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open
|LET
|-2 (one shot)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
