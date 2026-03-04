Has Patrick Reed Already Built An Insurmountable Race To Dubai Lead?

After just five events on the DP World Tour, we may already be looking at the eventual Race to Dubai winner as Patrick Reed flies out of the stocks this season.

Obviously, there's still a long way to go, but as we saw last season when Rory McIlroy stormed to his seventh Race to Dubai title, it's very hard for others to catch up once a golfer hits their stride on the DP World Tour.

Once the Joburg Open is wrapped up this weekend, there will still be 28 events to play before the play-offs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

But, even wins at the Majors might not be enough for McIlroy and co. to catch up with Patrick Reed at this point.

Patrick Reed's record in DP World Tour events for 2026

So far this season, Reed has won two events on the DP World Tour.

He triumphed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic back at the end of January, with a final score of 14-under to win by four. That victory earned him a whopping 1,333 points in the Race to Dubai standings.

Two weeks later, Reed won the Qatar Masters at 16-under. There were fewer points on offer there, though, with just 585 being added to his tally. While there, Reed also bagged a $200,000 bonus, which makes the win even sweeter.

However, a T2 finish at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship after a playoff defeat to eventual winner Freddy Schott earned Reed a further 304 points.

Elsewhere, he's placed 26th at the Dubai Invitational and tied 29th at the South African Open. Those two events earned him just over 58 points.

As per the Race to Dubai rankings right now, Reed is way out in front with 2,282.92 points. His nearest competitor, Jayden Schaper, is on 1,831.63 points.

How many points have the past 5 Race to Dubai winners had?

In 2025, Rory McIlroy took the Race to Dubai title despite the best efforts of Marco Penge.

McIlroy ended the year on 5,975.06 points, while Penge came in second with 4,008.04 points.

The problem was, McIlroy played considerably less events than Penge and still managed to trump the up-and-comer. That was largely down to his monumental win at The Masters, which gave the Northern Irishman 1,665 points.

McIlroy won again in 2024, by an even bigger margin. His huge haul of 6,997.66 points put him way ahead of Rasmus Højgaard, who racked up 4,019.05 points. McIlroy's win at the Dubai Desert Classic was his big-earner that year, bringing in 1,335 points.

The deficit was a lot smaller in 2023, though, with McIlroy only besting the other Højgaard, Nicolai, by a margin of 1,311 points. Again, the Dubai Desert Classic served McIlroy well, while the win at the Genesis Scottish Open sealed the championship for him.

Ryan Fox came even closer to taking the top spot in 2022, with 4,173.56 points compared to McIlroy's haul of 4.754.10 points. Coming second at The Masters, a tournament that's heavily weighted when it comes to Race to Dubai points, made all the difference here, with McIlroy taking 1,113 points at Augusta.

You have to go back to 2021 for the last time McIlroy didn't win the Race to Dubai. Collin Morikawa trumped everyone that year, with a total of 5,856.38 points. Winning The Open bagged him a massive 1,665 points while a win at the WGC-Workday Championship was worth 1,335.

Can anyone really catch Patrick Reed?

As you can see from the past few years, it would be a big ask for anyone to get past Patrick Reed now.

The thing is, Reed is likely to play a lot more events than many of the top players on the DP World Tour. Given the form he's in, he's well-placed to win some more, too.

By simply competing week in, week out, and hoping the tour wins are spread out among a variety of different golfers, Reed should be able to maintain his lead for the foreseeable.

Even if someone like McIlroy, who is currently on just 269.20 points, were to win the Masters again, he would still be trailing Reed.

However, if McIlroy were to double up on Majors, we'd have a real contest on our hands.

The simple answer is 'yes', Reed can be caught and has not wrapped up the R2D title just yet but he has built up a strong head-start and it is going to take some very good golf to overthrow him.

What Patrick Reed needs to do to secure PGA Tour card

We know Patrick Reed is keen to reclaim his PGA Tour card, and success on the DP World Tour is the way to get there.

There is no exact total of points that will secure that for Reed, but placing in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings would guarantee a PGA Tour card for next season.

Based on past seasons, a total of around 2,620 points would usually be enough to place in the top 10. Reed is not far off that tally already, so barring a disaster, it's very likely he will make it.

The only other criteria is that a player must play four DP World Tour events, which he has already done.

They must also participate in the DP World Tour Championship at the end of the season. Based on last year's top 50 cut-off, which was around 1,118 points, Reed is already comfortably in.