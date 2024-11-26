'Wear Whatever The Hell You Want. Be Comfortable' - Why Golf Must Do A Better Job Of Listening To Brands Like Malbon

Golf has to do a better job of listening to brands like Malbon if it wants to take action on those three little words which have become so prevalent over the past few years - 'grow the game.'

If the general consensus is to be believed, the sport is expanding at an encouraging pace as more people recognise the social and physiological benefits of picking up a club. However, the conversion rate from people who have never engaged with golf to holding even a moderate interest remains inefficient due to at least a couple of key issues.

While comments around the stereotypical demographic seem to be fading somewhat, resistance over what someone can or cannot wear at the driving range or the golf course remain a thorn in the side of those open-minded enough to see the clothes on someone's back has little to no relation over their ability to play or - most importantly - enjoy the sport.

That's where Malbon have come to the fore, especially since Jason Day - one of the lifestyle brand's key ambassadors alongside Charley Hull - was not-so-subtly criticized for his gear at The Masters in 2024, even being told to remove his vest on day two.

Jason Day wore a unique Malbon vest on day two of The Masters 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While many people were shocked at Malbon's diversion from more traditional designs and colors at first, the eventual realization was that maybe the brand's gear wasn't worth all the negative commotion it initially caused.

Stephen Malbon - a co-founder alongside his wife, Erica - is adamant the way a player dresses is not going to have any effect on their ability whatsoever. He says 'if you want to play golf and you're wearing clothes that are comfortable - tee it up! You might even be a role model for someone else...'

Speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly, Malbon explained: "You don't have to dress like you're a tour player if you’re not one. Yes, you have to wear a polo and tuck your shirt in and wear a belt. Got it. Other than that, wear whatever the hell you want, be comfortable.

"Golf is not the same as long distance cycling or whatever. If you're going to ride a bike for five hours, you probably should wear an outfit that is built for bike riding. If you're just gonna go play nine holes with your wife after work, wear whatever you want.

"Not everyone swings like Bryson DeChambeau. So you don't necessarily need completely performance-driven clothes. It's not like 'I can't play golf if I'm not wearing a performance pant.' I think if you just wear pants, you're going to be just fine.

"I just went to a three handicap, and what polo I wear isn't going to make me play better, I'm sure of that. I think that you have to wear a polo to be respectful and tuck in your shirt and take your hat off when you go in the clubhouse. And I appreciate those rules.

"But above and beyond that, I don't really know. Like, wear a crew neck or wear a quarter zip or wear a hoodie - it's not gonna make you shoot higher or lower on the front nine."

Jason Day in Malbon clothes at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brand loyalties aside, Malbon agree the reaction to Day's Masters attire was a bad look for the sport, stating golf's stakeholders missed out on a massive opportunity to add substance to its apparent desire to 'grow the game.'

A golfer for large parts of his life, Malbon pointed out that The Masters is far from a regular tour event watched by a few million people, too, and the sheer number of casual viewers tuning in around the world made that week even more important for cultivating golf's external image.

However, as a result of the public criticism expressed towards Day, the Los Angeles-born businessman fears plenty of would-be golfers may have turned their back on the game over worries about similar disapproval.

Malbon said: "Jason could care less what someone says about his pants. I don't think he cares. I don't personally care.

"I think the part of it that I don't love is the side where you have The Masters and it's on the TV a lot - it's like the Super Bowl of golf, right? So more people watch The Masters than they do a regular tour event. You have a lot of people who don't play golf that are watching it.

Jason Day, wearing baggy Malbon pants, takes a shot at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You have a lot of people who may be intimidated by the game and say "I'm not welcome there. I don't think golf's for me." But then they turn it on and they're like, "Wow, Jason kind of looks like me or someone that I know and I think maybe I should try golf because it's pretty cool." And then all of a sudden all the commentators are bullying and ridiculing and joking about him.

"So then it's like, 'damn, if they're going to mock and make fun of Jason Day, a former World No.1 and one of the nicest guys in the world, I probably shouldn't play golf because it's very obvious I'm not welcome there.'

"The governing bodies of golf say we want to grow the game, we want to diversify, we want younger people. But then it's like 'okay, here's a pretty good opportunity to do that.' You got a guy who's actually been in the driver's seat to grow the game and you ridicule him and joke about him.

"It doesn't align with what you're saying somehow. You go do the direct opposite of that and make fun of someone who is comfortable in their own skin and doesn't look exactly like every other single player on the diving range, which is just a big missed opportunity, I think.

"But I do think it's changing and coming around, so I think we just have to keep doing what we're doing and stay focused and stay positive."