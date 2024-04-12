Jason Day's Malbon Championship Vest At The Masters

The former World No.1 is sporting a Malbon Golf Championship vest on Friday at Augusta, after his day one pants were a big talking point

Jason Day and his Malbon Vest
(Image credit: Getty Images/Malbon Golf)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Jason Day's Malbon pants went viral at The Masters, with the baggy pants seen flapping about in the gusting winds at Augusta National on Thursday - and taking social media by storm.

It prompted his apparel sponsor to tweet: "Looks like that time for folks to get mad over clothes again."

Visit the Malbon Golf site here

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmalbongolf.com%2Fcollections%2Fvests&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - malbongolf.com"">Visit the Malbon Golf site here

From tops, to bags to accessories, Malbon has a mixture of subtle golf gear along with more loud and 'out there' gear as well for all fashion senses. The vest here probably fits into the latter camp.

View Deal

Day is once again trend setting on day two at Augusta, where he's wearing a very sweet Malbon 'Championship vest' with with No.313 and the words 'Malbon Golf Championship'.

If you're looking to buy your own Malbon Championship Vest, sadly we were unable to find it on sale. The brand, which is regarded as one of the coolest new entries into the golf apparel space, has plenty of vests for sale on its website but it appears that Day's is a one-off Masters special.

Jason Day's Championship vest

(Image credit: Malbon Golf)

We can't confirm what 313 actually means, although it could be to do with the 'Connect 313' Fund, which is a PGA Tour “Changing the Course” initiative created to "ensure every Detroit native has access to the internet and technology within a ten-minute walk of their home". Malbon has been involved with the campaign before.

Day became Malbon Golf's first PGA Tour ambassador at the start of 2024 after seven years with Nike Golf.

Established by "culture and golf enthusiasts" Stephen and Erica Malbon back in 2017, the LA-based company has continued to gain popularity due to what they call "its unmistakable branding and playful curation."

Malbon says its ultimate aim is simple - "to inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on earth."

The brand regularly collaborates with some of golf's biggest names including both Nike and adidas.

Jason Day's shoes at The Masters:

As well as his Malbon apparel, Day also wears Payntr Golf shoes. He took an equity stake in the brand at the start of the year, having also previously worn Nike shoes, and is wearing a special Masters pair this week.

A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial)

A photo posted by on

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸