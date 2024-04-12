Jason Day's Malbon Championship Vest At The Masters
The former World No.1 is sporting a Malbon Golf Championship vest on Friday at Augusta, after his day one pants were a big talking point
Jason Day's Malbon pants went viral at The Masters, with the baggy pants seen flapping about in the gusting winds at Augusta National on Thursday - and taking social media by storm.
It prompted his apparel sponsor to tweet: "Looks like that time for folks to get mad over clothes again."
<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmalbongolf.com%2Fcollections%2Fvests&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - malbongolf.com"">Visit the Malbon Golf site here
From tops, to bags to accessories, Malbon has a mixture of subtle golf gear along with more loud and 'out there' gear as well for all fashion senses. The vest here probably fits into the latter camp.
Day is once again trend setting on day two at Augusta, where he's wearing a very sweet Malbon 'Championship vest' with with No.313 and the words 'Malbon Golf Championship'.
If you're looking to buy your own Malbon Championship Vest, sadly we were unable to find it on sale. The brand, which is regarded as one of the coolest new entries into the golf apparel space, has plenty of vests for sale on its website but it appears that Day's is a one-off Masters special.
We can't confirm what 313 actually means, although it could be to do with the 'Connect 313' Fund, which is a PGA Tour “Changing the Course” initiative created to "ensure every Detroit native has access to the internet and technology within a ten-minute walk of their home". Malbon has been involved with the campaign before.
Day became Malbon Golf's first PGA Tour ambassador at the start of 2024 after seven years with Nike Golf.
Established by "culture and golf enthusiasts" Stephen and Erica Malbon back in 2017, the LA-based company has continued to gain popularity due to what they call "its unmistakable branding and playful curation."
Malbon says its ultimate aim is simple - "to inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on earth."
The brand regularly collaborates with some of golf's biggest names including both Nike and adidas.
Jason Day's shoes at The Masters:
As well as his Malbon apparel, Day also wears Payntr Golf shoes. He took an equity stake in the brand at the start of the year, having also previously worn Nike shoes, and is wearing a special Masters pair this week.
A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial)
A photo posted by on
