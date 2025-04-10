Jason Day Masters Outfit - What Is The Australian Wearing At Augusta National?

Jason Day's outfit on day one of the 2024 Masters Tournament split opinion, so much so that Augusta National requested he submitted his scripting to the club for pre-approval ahead of the 2025 tournament.

Day wore a rather unique sleeveless sweater for which he received a telling off from members of the club, but has he toned down his outfit for this year?

Jason Day's sleeveless vest at the 2024 Masters Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images/Malbon Golf)

The answer to that question is yes, sort of. It doesn't get more outlandish than the vest that will live for some time in golf fashion folklore, so there weren't too many items of clothing that would be considered more brash than the black and white Malbon piece.

Malbon have leaned into the Augusta National theme this year, much like some of the biggest brands in the many special edition collections released ahead of the tournament. The brand kept his scripting a secret this year, keeping fashion heads like myself on my toes.

A post shared by malbongolf (@malbongolf) A photo posted by on

However, Day appeared on the driving range Thursday morning rocking pieces from the recently released Malbon X Futura, and you too can get your hands on it!

Jason Day speaking to Amanda Balionis ahead of his opening round at Augusta National (Image credit: The Masters)

Day is wearing the Futura Poly Performance Polo and paired it with the Futura Crackle Camo Rain Jacket given the chilly temperatures at Augusta National this morning. Given both are available to buy on the Malbon website which is linked below, we'd imagine the rest of his week's scripting likely lies within the collection on the site.

From what we can gather from Malbon's teasing Instagram post of Day's scripting, Thursday will likely be the most brash outfit of the week. A retro white mockneck tee is on the agenda for his Friday outfit whilst Saturday will see the 2015 PGA Championship winner wear the Jovis Solid Polo should he make the cut. It looks like the floral/camo design will return on Sunday via the Futura Poly Quarter Zip.

Malbon MALBON X FUTURA Collection: at Malbon Malbon has toned it down this year, albeit just a little! Partnering with American contemporary artist and former graffiti artist Futura, their MALBON X FUTURA collection features bold designs gaining inspiration to famous green of Augusta National and the thousands of flowers that are so synonymous with the venue.

Don't forget the shoes either! Unfortunately, Payntr's unique shoe for Day this week aren't on public sale, but they have referenced them on their website. Day also posted an instagram video earlier this week showing off the shiny silver pieces.

A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) A photo posted by on

We tested the Payntr Eighty Seven SC Golf Shoe last year and loved the performance as much as we did the looks - seemingly so does Jason! It's as premium as it comes in terms of looks, whilst Day is one of those faster swing speed golfers will certainly feel the benefit from the superb outsole. Underfoot comfort is sublime as well and we felt locked into to the ground through the swing thanks to the seven Soft Spikes Tour Flex Pro spikes. To quote our resident shoe tester Dan Parker, these are "comfortably Panytr’s most holistic creation to date".