Jason Day Masters Outfit - What Is The Australian Wearing At Augusta National?
It's more subdued than his first round outfit back in 2024, but Jason Day is sporting another striking Malbon outfit on the opening day of the Masters Tournament
Jason Day's outfit on day one of the 2024 Masters Tournament split opinion, so much so that Augusta National requested he submitted his scripting to the club for pre-approval ahead of the 2025 tournament.
Day wore a rather unique sleeveless sweater for which he received a telling off from members of the club, but has he toned down his outfit for this year?
The answer to that question is yes, sort of. It doesn't get more outlandish than the vest that will live for some time in golf fashion folklore, so there weren't too many items of clothing that would be considered more brash than the black and white Malbon piece.
Malbon have leaned into the Augusta National theme this year, much like some of the biggest brands in the many special edition collections released ahead of the tournament. The brand kept his scripting a secret this year, keeping fashion heads like myself on my toes.
A post shared by malbongolf (@malbongolf)
A photo posted by on
However, Day appeared on the driving range Thursday morning rocking pieces from the recently released Malbon X Futura, and you too can get your hands on it!
Day is wearing the Futura Poly Performance Polo and paired it with the Futura Crackle Camo Rain Jacket given the chilly temperatures at Augusta National this morning. Given both are available to buy on the Malbon website which is linked below, we'd imagine the rest of his week's scripting likely lies within the collection on the site.
From what we can gather from Malbon's teasing Instagram post of Day's scripting, Thursday will likely be the most brash outfit of the week. A retro white mockneck tee is on the agenda for his Friday outfit whilst Saturday will see the 2015 PGA Championship winner wear the Jovis Solid Polo should he make the cut. It looks like the floral/camo design will return on Sunday via the Futura Poly Quarter Zip.
Malbon has toned it down this year, albeit just a little! Partnering with American contemporary artist and former graffiti artist Futura, their MALBON X FUTURA collection features bold designs gaining inspiration to famous green of Augusta National and the thousands of flowers that are so synonymous with the venue.
Don't forget the shoes either! Unfortunately, Payntr's unique shoe for Day this week aren't on public sale, but they have referenced them on their website. Day also posted an instagram video earlier this week showing off the shiny silver pieces.
A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial)
A photo posted by on
We tested the Payntr Eighty Seven SC Golf Shoe last year and loved the performance as much as we did the looks - seemingly so does Jason! It's as premium as it comes in terms of looks, whilst Day is one of those faster swing speed golfers will certainly feel the benefit from the superb outsole. Underfoot comfort is sublime as well and we felt locked into to the ground through the swing thanks to the seven Soft Spikes Tour Flex Pro spikes. To quote our resident shoe tester Dan Parker, these are "comfortably Panytr’s most holistic creation to date".
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
