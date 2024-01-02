Former World No.1 Jason Day Splits With Nike Golf After Seven Years
The former Nike staffer has signed with Los Angeles-based clothing company Malbon Golf ahead of the 2024 PGA Tour season
Jason Day has become the first Malbon Golf ambassador on the PGA Tour after signing a deal with the Los Angeles-based clothing company ahead of the 2024 season.
Day will bring excellent form into the first week of the PGA Tour's 2024 campaign at The Sentry after he lifted the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational title last month alongside New Zealander, Lydia Ko.
But the Australian won't be dressed in his iconic Nike attire when he tees it up at the Kapalua Plantation Course. Day had been with Nike since 2016 - reportedly signing a $100million deal with the sporting giant back then - but, according to PGA Tour reporter Sean Martin, has opted to end his seven-year association with the brand in order to become a pioneer for the relatively fresh-faced Malbon.
Day also split with TaylorMade in January 2021 and is an equipment free agent. Since then, the Australian has experimented with several brands - including Ping, Titleist and Bridgestone, the latter of which he has a deal with for golf balls.
Malbon - the lifestyle brand inspired by the game of golf - was established by "culture and golf enthusiasts" Stephen and Erica Malbon back in 2017 and has continued to gain popularity due to what they call "its unmistakable branding and playful curation."
Malbon says its ultimate aim is simple - "to inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on earth." And despite possessing less than 50 staff, Malbon has taken its first steps into professional golf by signing the former World No.1, putting its apparel on show to the world at this week's Sentry tournament in Hawaii.
Malbon's gain is Nike's loss, at a time where the global behemoth could also be about to part ways with its most famous ambassador. An increasing number of reports have suggested Tiger Woods could be about to move on from Nike after almost 30 years.
It’s a new Day. Excited to be joining #teammalbon @MalbonGolf pic.twitter.com/TX0T5CVD3JJanuary 2, 2024
And during the most recent PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando - just before Christmas - Woods failed to quash talk when asked about the Nike rumors which have been circulating with increasing fervour.
A reporter asked: “There’s been a lot of chatter the last month or so on your relationship with Nike, and where that’s going. Can you give any clarity to that?”
With his hands fixed on his hips, Woods replied: “I’m still wearing their product.”
The journalist then pressed for a different response via a more direct question: "Is this the end of it, coming up?"
Woods said: “I’m still wearing their product.”
And at a time in the year when most golf contracts begin and end, Nike will be comforted by the fact that stellar names such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda appear to be sticking with the Swoosh.
