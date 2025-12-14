Alfred Dunhill Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
There’s an increased purse available at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Here’s what the players are set to earn at the DP World Tour event
After the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the DP World Tour remains in South Africa for the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
There, some big names are competing, including the LIV Golf trio of 2023 champion Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester and Branden Grace, who are playing in their homeland.
However, it's a former LIV Golfer, Eugenio Chacarra, who led the way heading into the final day. The Spaniard is looking for his second DP World Tour win of the season, having claimed victory at the Hero Indian Open in March.
The defending champion is Shaun Norris, although he has a mountain to climb to retain the trophy, with a seven-shot deficit on Chacarra on Saturday evening.
Whoever lifts the trophy will do so having completed just 54 holes after heavy rain forced the abandonment of play on Saturday.
As a result, the third round, which is now the final round, resumed on Sunday with some players, including Chacarra, yet to tee begin their final 18 holes.
Despite the reduction from 72 holes, players are competing for the same prize money that was promised at the beginning of the tournament, €1.5m (approximately $1.75m). That’s an increase of €100,000 (around $117,000) on last year's tournament.
The winner will earn 17% of the purse, or €255,000 (around $300,000), while anyone finishing solo second will earn €165,000 (approximately $194,000).
The Alfred Dunhill Championship is the fourth event of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which concludes with next week’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
The Opening Swing champion will take home a $200,000 bonus and also earn exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season.
There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
Position
Prize Money
1st
€255,000
2nd
€165,000
3rd
€94,500
4th
€75,000
5th
€63,600
6th
€52,500
7th
€45,000
8th
€37,500
9th
€33,600
10th
€30,000
11th
€27,600
12th
€25,800
13th
€24,150
14th
€22,950
15th
€22,050
16th
€21,150
17th
€20,250
18th
€19,350
19th
€18,600
20th
€18,000
21st
€17,400
22nd
€16,950
23rd
€16,500
24th
€16.050
25th
€15,600
26th
€15,150
27th
€14,700
28th
€14,250
29th
€13,800
30th
€13,350
31st
€12,800
32nd
€12,450
33rd
€12,000
34th
€11,550
35th
€11,000
36th
€10,650
37th
€10,350
38th
€10,050
39th
€9,750
40th
€9,450
41st
€9,150
42nd
€9,000
43rd
€8,850
44th
€8,250
45th
€7,950
46th
€7,650
47th
€7,350
48th
€7,050
49th
€6,750
50th
€6,450
51st
€6,150
52nd
€5,850
53rd
€5,500
54th
€5,250
55th
€5,150
56th
€4,950
57th
€4,800
58th
€4,650
59th
€4,500
60th
€4,350
61st
€4,200
62nd
€4,050
63rd
€3,900
64th
€3,750
65th
€3,600
66th
$3,450
67th
$3,300
68th
$3,150
69th
€3,000
70th
€2,850
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
