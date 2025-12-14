Alfred Dunhill Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

There’s an increased purse available at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Here’s what the players are set to earn at the DP World Tour event

Shaun Norris with the Alfred Dunhill Championship trophy
Shaun Norris won the title in 2024
After the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the DP World Tour remains in South Africa for the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

There, some big names are competing, including the LIV Golf trio of 2023 champion Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester and Branden Grace, who are playing in their homeland.

Louis Oosthuizen at the Alfred Dunhill Championship

Louis Oosthuizen is one of the big names playing

However, it's a former LIV Golfer, Eugenio Chacarra, who led the way heading into the final day. The Spaniard is looking for his second DP World Tour win of the season, having claimed victory at the Hero Indian Open in March.

The defending champion is Shaun Norris, although he has a mountain to climb to retain the trophy, with a seven-shot deficit on Chacarra on Saturday evening.

Whoever lifts the trophy will do so having completed just 54 holes after heavy rain forced the abandonment of play on Saturday.

As a result, the third round, which is now the final round, resumed on Sunday with some players, including Chacarra, yet to tee begin their final 18 holes.

Eugenio Chacarra at the Alfred Dunhill Championship

Eugenio Chacarra took a two-shot lead into Sunday

Despite the reduction from 72 holes, players are competing for the same prize money that was promised at the beginning of the tournament, €1.5m (approximately $1.75m). That’s an increase of €100,000 (around $117,000) on last year's tournament.

The winner will earn 17% of the purse, or €255,000 (around $300,000), while anyone finishing solo second will earn €165,000 (approximately $194,000).

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is the fourth event of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which concludes with next week’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

The Opening Swing champion will take home a $200,000 bonus and also earn exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season.

There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alfred Dunhill Championship Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

€255,000

2nd

€165,000

3rd

€94,500

4th

€75,000

5th

€63,600

6th

€52,500

7th

€45,000

8th

€37,500

9th

€33,600

10th

€30,000

11th

€27,600

12th

€25,800

13th

€24,150

14th

€22,950

15th

€22,050

16th

€21,150

17th

€20,250

18th

€19,350

19th

€18,600

20th

€18,000

21st

€17,400

22nd

€16,950

23rd

€16,500

24th

€16.050

25th

€15,600

26th

€15,150

27th

€14,700

28th

€14,250

29th

€13,800

30th

€13,350

31st

€12,800

32nd

€12,450

33rd

€12,000

34th

€11,550

35th

€11,000

36th

€10,650

37th

€10,350

38th

€10,050

39th

€9,750

40th

€9,450

41st

€9,150

42nd

€9,000

43rd

€8,850

44th

€8,250

45th

€7,950

46th

€7,650

47th

€7,350

48th

€7,050

49th

€6,750

50th

€6,450

51st

€6,150

52nd

€5,850

53rd

€5,500

54th

€5,250

55th

€5,150

56th

€4,950

57th

€4,800

58th

€4,650

59th

€4,500

60th

€4,350

61st

€4,200

62nd

€4,050

63rd

€3,900

64th

€3,750

65th

€3,600

66th

$3,450

67th

$3,300

68th

$3,150

69th

€3,000

70th

€2,850

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

