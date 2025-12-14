Alfred Dunhill Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

After the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the DP World Tour remains in South Africa for the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

There, some big names are competing, including the LIV Golf trio of 2023 champion Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester and Branden Grace, who are playing in their homeland.

Louis Oosthuizen is one of the big names playing (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it's a former LIV Golfer, Eugenio Chacarra, who led the way heading into the final day. The Spaniard is looking for his second DP World Tour win of the season, having claimed victory at the Hero Indian Open in March.

The defending champion is Shaun Norris, although he has a mountain to climb to retain the trophy, with a seven-shot deficit on Chacarra on Saturday evening.

Whoever lifts the trophy will do so having completed just 54 holes after heavy rain forced the abandonment of play on Saturday.

As a result, the third round, which is now the final round, resumed on Sunday with some players, including Chacarra, yet to tee begin their final 18 holes.

Eugenio Chacarra took a two-shot lead into Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the reduction from 72 holes, players are competing for the same prize money that was promised at the beginning of the tournament, €1.5m (approximately $1.75m). That’s an increase of €100,000 (around $117,000) on last year's tournament.

The winner will earn 17% of the purse, or €255,000 (around $300,000), while anyone finishing solo second will earn €165,000 (approximately $194,000).

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is the fourth event of the Opening Swing phase of the DP World Tour season, which concludes with next week’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

The Opening Swing champion will take home a $200,000 bonus and also earn exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 stage of the season.

There are also world ranking points and Race to Dubai ranking points on offer.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.