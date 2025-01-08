Joaquin Niemann And Nicolai Hojgaard Accept Masters Invites

LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann and PGA Tour player Nicolai Hojgaard have both accepted special invitations to The 2025 Masters.

Niemann received an invite alongside Thorbjorn Olesen and Ryo Hisatsune in 2024 after failing to qualify via the usual means following his transfer to the PIF-backed circuit, and the Chilean has been afforded another opportunity to grace the hallowed turf of Augusta National Golf Club for the fifth year in a row.

Meanwhile, Hojgaard is set to return for the second time in his career after making his debut last season as part of the world's top-50.

But, after slipping just outside of that mark at the turn of the year - sitting in 60th currently - the Ryder Cup winner has benefitted from a personal summons via the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, Fred Ridley.

Announcing the news on Wednesday, Ridley said: “In support of Augusta National’s efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not otherwise qualified have been invited throughout the Tournament’s history.

Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann have accepted invitations to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament. pic.twitter.com/CX4OoiAeBBJanuary 8, 2025

“The tradition continues as we welcome Nicolai and Joaquin back to the Masters, as both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world. We look forward to their arrival this April.”

Niemann is slated to make his sixth Masters appearance in total, with a best result of T16th coming during the 2023 championship. Hojgaard matched that result on his first attempt last term, having momentarily led the field during Saturday's play.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Chilean is currently ranked No.71 in the Official World Golf Ranking list and enjoyed a successful 2024 courtesy of two LIV Golf wins and a T9th finish at the Olympic Games.

He ended the year by adding two top-10 results in DP World Tour events (T7th at the DP World Tour Championship and T5th at the Australian Open) before scooping the Asian Tour's season-ending Saudi International. It was not to be in the LIV Golf League, however, as Niemann narrowly missed out to Jon Rahm despite leading the standings for the majority of the campaign.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hojgaard's most recent season also included an excellent finish at the Olympics, T7th, plus five consecutive top-25 results on the DP World Tour as twin brother Rasmus romped towards second place in the Race To Dubai - ultimately aiding him in joining Nicolai on the PGA Tour this year.

The coming months should also see the Hojgaards make more history, as Rasmus prepares for his Masters debut. Should they both appear, it would mark the first time that a pair of twins have ever competed in the same Masters across its 90-year history.

As of today, 87 players have been invited to compete in the 2025 Masters.