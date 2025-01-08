Joaquin Niemann And Nicolai Hojgaard Accept Masters Invites

The LIV player has received an invite for the second year in a row while Nicolai Hojgaard will join twin brother Rasmus at Augusta for the first time in April...

(Left) Nicolai Hojgaard looks towards the camera (right Joaquin Niemann during a LIV Golf press conference
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann and PGA Tour player Nicolai Hojgaard have both accepted special invitations to The 2025 Masters.

Niemann received an invite alongside Thorbjorn Olesen and Ryo Hisatsune in 2024 after failing to qualify via the usual means following his transfer to the PIF-backed circuit, and the Chilean has been afforded another opportunity to grace the hallowed turf of Augusta National Golf Club for the fifth year in a row.

Meanwhile, Hojgaard is set to return for the second time in his career after making his debut last season as part of the world's top-50.

But, after slipping just outside of that mark at the turn of the year - sitting in 60th currently - the Ryder Cup winner has benefitted from a personal summons via the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, Fred Ridley.

Announcing the news on Wednesday, Ridley said: “In support of Augusta National’s efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not otherwise qualified have been invited throughout the Tournament’s history.

“The tradition continues as we welcome Nicolai and Joaquin back to the Masters, as both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world. We look forward to their arrival this April.”

Niemann is slated to make his sixth Masters appearance in total, with a best result of T16th coming during the 2023 championship. Hojgaard matched that result on his first attempt last term, having momentarily led the field during Saturday's play.

The Chilean is currently ranked No.71 in the Official World Golf Ranking list and enjoyed a successful 2024 courtesy of two LIV Golf wins and a T9th finish at the Olympic Games.

He ended the year by adding two top-10 results in DP World Tour events (T7th at the DP World Tour Championship and T5th at the Australian Open) before scooping the Asian Tour's season-ending Saudi International. It was not to be in the LIV Golf League, however, as Niemann narrowly missed out to Jon Rahm despite leading the standings for the majority of the campaign.

Nicolai Hojgaard takes a shot at the Genesis Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hojgaard's most recent season also included an excellent finish at the Olympics, T7th, plus five consecutive top-25 results on the DP World Tour as twin brother Rasmus romped towards second place in the Race To Dubai - ultimately aiding him in joining Nicolai on the PGA Tour this year.

The coming months should also see the Hojgaards make more history, as Rasmus prepares for his Masters debut. Should they both appear, it would mark the first time that a pair of twins have ever competed in the same Masters across its 90-year history.

As of today, 87 players have been invited to compete in the 2025 Masters.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸