Joaquin Niemann And Nicolai Hojgaard Accept Masters Invites
The LIV player has received an invite for the second year in a row while Nicolai Hojgaard will join twin brother Rasmus at Augusta for the first time in April...
LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann and PGA Tour player Nicolai Hojgaard have both accepted special invitations to The 2025 Masters.
Niemann received an invite alongside Thorbjorn Olesen and Ryo Hisatsune in 2024 after failing to qualify via the usual means following his transfer to the PIF-backed circuit, and the Chilean has been afforded another opportunity to grace the hallowed turf of Augusta National Golf Club for the fifth year in a row.
Meanwhile, Hojgaard is set to return for the second time in his career after making his debut last season as part of the world's top-50.
But, after slipping just outside of that mark at the turn of the year - sitting in 60th currently - the Ryder Cup winner has benefitted from a personal summons via the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, Fred Ridley.
Announcing the news on Wednesday, Ridley said: “In support of Augusta National’s efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not otherwise qualified have been invited throughout the Tournament’s history.
Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann have accepted invitations to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament. pic.twitter.com/CX4OoiAeBBJanuary 8, 2025
“The tradition continues as we welcome Nicolai and Joaquin back to the Masters, as both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world. We look forward to their arrival this April.”
Niemann is slated to make his sixth Masters appearance in total, with a best result of T16th coming during the 2023 championship. Hojgaard matched that result on his first attempt last term, having momentarily led the field during Saturday's play.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Chilean is currently ranked No.71 in the Official World Golf Ranking list and enjoyed a successful 2024 courtesy of two LIV Golf wins and a T9th finish at the Olympic Games.
He ended the year by adding two top-10 results in DP World Tour events (T7th at the DP World Tour Championship and T5th at the Australian Open) before scooping the Asian Tour's season-ending Saudi International. It was not to be in the LIV Golf League, however, as Niemann narrowly missed out to Jon Rahm despite leading the standings for the majority of the campaign.
Hojgaard's most recent season also included an excellent finish at the Olympics, T7th, plus five consecutive top-25 results on the DP World Tour as twin brother Rasmus romped towards second place in the Race To Dubai - ultimately aiding him in joining Nicolai on the PGA Tour this year.
The coming months should also see the Hojgaards make more history, as Rasmus prepares for his Masters debut. Should they both appear, it would mark the first time that a pair of twins have ever competed in the same Masters across its 90-year history.
As of today, 87 players have been invited to compete in the 2025 Masters.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
TaylorMade Qi35 vs Callaway Elyte Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
TaylorMade and Callaway both have new drivers for 2025. Which one is best? We put them to the test to find out.
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
‘I’m Happy With My Decision And I Knew That May Have Been A Possibility’ - Abraham Ancer On LIV Golf Major Exemptions And The Presidents Cup
The Fireballs GC star remains positive on his move to LIV Golf and is hopeful that the circuit can receive Major exemptions going into the future
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Fresh Drone Images Show Progress Of Augusta National Clean-Up Operation Following Hurricane Helene
Per photos via Eureka Earth on X, several holes at Augusta National appear very different to normal after damage to the course caused by Hurricane Helene
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion Confirms He Will Give Up Major Starts In Favor Of Immediate DP World Tour Chance
China's Wenyi Ding confirmed he will be leaving college and giving up starts at The Masters and The Open Championship in favor of immediately starting his pro career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'A Lot Of Damage' To Augusta National But Masters Expected To Be Held As Planned
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says The Masters will be staged on time despite extensive damage to the course caused by Hurricane Helene
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Much Money Has Joaquin Niemann Won In 2024?
Niemann has enjoyed one of the best years of his young career in 2024, with the Chilean claiming a number of titles on various Tours
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann Confirmed For DP World Tour Return At Title Defence
The Chilean will attempt to defend his Australian Open title at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne during the early weeks of the 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Joaquin Niemann Could Win $22 Million This Week
The Chilean is leading the LIV Golf individual standings with just two rounds to go in the 2024 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
This Much-Loved Masters Feature Just Made Its Full LIV Golf Debut
The 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature officially launched on the LIV Golf app in Andalucia as Sergio Garcia claimed victory at Valderrama
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Two Caddies Who Have Already Earned Over $1 Million In 2024
A pair of loopers who work alongside the very best in the world have already banked seven figures before the second men's Major of the season...
By Jonny Leighfield Published