Over 40 LIV Golfers Confirmed For Final International Series Event

There's a bumper LIV Golf contingent in the field for the PIF Saudi International - including the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Dustin Johnson - for the final tournament in the Asian Tour's International Series.

It's a showpiece event on the Asian Tour, and also sponsored by the Saudi PIF - who back LIV Golf - so there's plenty of representation from the team-based tour at Riyadh Golf Club.

From a field size listed as 120, over a third have played on LIV Golf in 2025, with 47 players so far entered from the team tour, including those who were either relegated or played as reserves this year.

The event, which takes place at at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club between November 19-22, will also settle which players receive the two 'golden tickets' and earn LIV Golf cards for next year from those eligible in the International Series rankings.

Englishman Hatton is one of the biggest names in the field, alongside former Saudi International champions Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Harold Varner III.

Tyrrell Hatton will be in the PIF Saudi International field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time LIV Golf individual champion Jon Rahm is not one of the LIV Golf names currently in the field though.

He's not the only one, as fellow big stars Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson's names aren't currently listed in the field, along with Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bubba Watson.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spaniard Sergio Garcia is down to tee it up in Riyadh though, with Patrick Reed another and exciting young Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin joining them.

Veteran Paul Casey is joined by Major champions Cameron Smith, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen in what's turning out to be a big-name field for the event thanks to the mass of LIV Golf competitors.

Saudi International field 2025 - LIV Golf players

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Graeme McDowell

Joaquin Niemann

Abraham Ancer

Harold Varner III

Patrick Reed

Tom McKibbin

Carlos Ortiz

David Puig

Peter Uihlein

Thomas Pieters

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Lee Chieh-po

Jinichiro Kozuma

Ben Campbell

Anthony Kim

Matt Jones

Anirban Lahiri

Lucas Herbert

Sebastian Munoz

Josele Ballester

Cameron Tringale

Brendan Steele

Frederik Kjettrup

Adrian Meronk

Danny Lee

Yubin Jang

Matthew Wolff

Richard Bland

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Talor Gooch

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Paul Casey

Jason Kokrak

Caleb Surrat

Sergio Garcia

Kevin Na

Wade Ormsby

Ollie Schniederjans

John Catlin

Luis Masaveu