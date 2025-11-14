Over 40 LIV Golfers Confirmed For Final International Series Event
LIV Golf players dominate the field list for the PIF Saudi International, with over 40 included in the line-up for the final International Series event on the Asian Tour
There's a bumper LIV Golf contingent in the field for the PIF Saudi International - including the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Dustin Johnson - for the final tournament in the Asian Tour's International Series.
It's a showpiece event on the Asian Tour, and also sponsored by the Saudi PIF - who back LIV Golf - so there's plenty of representation from the team-based tour at Riyadh Golf Club.
From a field size listed as 120, over a third have played on LIV Golf in 2025, with 47 players so far entered from the team tour, including those who were either relegated or played as reserves this year.
The event, which takes place at at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club between November 19-22, will also settle which players receive the two 'golden tickets' and earn LIV Golf cards for next year from those eligible in the International Series rankings.
Englishman Hatton is one of the biggest names in the field, alongside former Saudi International champions Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Harold Varner III.
Two-time LIV Golf individual champion Jon Rahm is not one of the LIV Golf names currently in the field though.
He's not the only one, as fellow big stars Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson's names aren't currently listed in the field, along with Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bubba Watson.
Spaniard Sergio Garcia is down to tee it up in Riyadh though, with Patrick Reed another and exciting young Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin joining them.
Veteran Paul Casey is joined by Major champions Cameron Smith, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen in what's turning out to be a big-name field for the event thanks to the mass of LIV Golf competitors.
Saudi International field 2025 - LIV Golf players
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Dustin Johnson
- Graeme McDowell
- Joaquin Niemann
- Abraham Ancer
- Harold Varner III
- Patrick Reed
- Tom McKibbin
- Carlos Ortiz
- David Puig
- Peter Uihlein
- Thomas Pieters
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Lee Chieh-po
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Ben Campbell
- Anthony Kim
- Matt Jones
- Anirban Lahiri
- Lucas Herbert
- Sebastian Munoz
- Josele Ballester
- Cameron Tringale
- Brendan Steele
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Adrian Meronk
- Danny Lee
- Yubin Jang
- Matthew Wolff
- Richard Bland
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Talor Gooch
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Paul Casey
- Jason Kokrak
- Caleb Surrat
- Sergio Garcia
- Kevin Na
- Wade Ormsby
- Ollie Schniederjans
- John Catlin
- Luis Masaveu
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
