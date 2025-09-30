Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

Following on from a dramatic and tense Ryder Cup, several stars from the world of golf are set to be present in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

One of the more recognized events on the DP World Tour calendar, the tournament takes place over three of Scotland's best courses - St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie - with Sunday's final round concluding back at the Old Course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a mentally and physically draining week at Bethpage Black, four of Team Europe's winning side make their way over the pond for the event, as defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre feature.

Looking to improve on his incredible record at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Hatton will search for a fourth title, having won in 2016, 2017 and 2024.

He is among the favorites, as are multiple players from the LIV Golf League, with a total of 16 teeing it up in the event from the circuit. Among them include Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and many more.

Hatton returns to defend his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading players, as well as our picks to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Facts St Andrews Kingsbarns Carnoustie Location St Andrews, Fife, Scotland Kingsbarns, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Established 1522 (Reduced from 22 holes 18 in 1764) 2000 1842 Par 72 72 72 Yardage 7,318 7,227 7,407 Course Record (-11) 61 - Ross Fisher (2017), Romain Langasque (2022), Tyrrell Hatton (2024) (-12) 60 - Branden Grace (2012 (-9) 63 - Tommy Fleetwood (2017)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2024 Tyrrell Hatton (3) -24 (One Stroke) 2023 Matt Fitzpatrick -19 (Three Strokes) 2022 Ryan Fox -15 (One Stroke) 2021 Danny Willett -18 (Two Strokes) 2020 Cancelled due to COVID Cancelled due to COVID 2019 Victor Perez -19 (One Stroke) 2018 Lucas Bjerregaard -15 (One Stroke) 2017 Tyrrell Hatton (2) -24 (Three Strokes) 2016 Tyrrell Hatton -23 (Four Strokes) 2015 Thorbjørn Olesen -18 (Two Strokes)

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Tommy Fleetwood (+700)

Tyrrell Hatton (+800)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1000)

Robert MacIntyre (+1600)

Marco Penge (+1600)

Harry Hall (+2000)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2500)

Brooks Koepka (+2800)

David Puig (+2800)

Patrick Reed (+2800)

Cameron Smith (+3300)

Tom McKibbin (+3300)

Kristoffer Reitan (+3500)

Jordan Smith (+4000)

Haotong Li (+4500)

Tony Finau (+4500)

All other players priced at +5000 or higher

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Harry Hall +2000 To Win @ BetMGM

The Englishman has been one of the emerging players this year thanks to his consistency and exceptional putting, and he looks a good one to back for links golf considering it is the style he grew up playing at West Cornwall GC.

Hall was solid at both the Scottish Open and The Open this year, so I am not too worried about his missed cut in France last time out on a very different course. He has only played in this tournament once, back in 2019, when he was T15th after shooting a final round of 65.

Pick Two: Brooks Koepka +2800 To Win @ BetMGM

Brooks Koepka clearly found something with his game at the French Open, where he challenged all weekend and finished 4th after three consecutive missed cuts, so I’m backing him to keep it up this week at an event he loves.

He has not been outside the top-10 in his last four starts in this tournament, including a T2 in 2015, with his three top-six finishes in The Open through the years clearly showing his game translates well to this style of golf. The LIV star also has a victory in Scotland from back in his Challenge Tour days so it would be a nice story to see him win in the country again.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Tom McKibbin +3300 To Win @ BetMGM

Securing a T20 finish at the Amgen Irish Open, Tom McKibbin then claimed a T11 result at the BMW PGA Championship, firing a final round 66 to produce yet another fine result in 2025.

The 22-year-old is really finding his feet and, at an event where low scoring is needed, I think it will suit McKibbin's game nicely, given he has a good scoring average and, according to Data Golf, ranks above average in all the key metrics. He's due a big win, so why not in Scotland this week?

Pick Two: Joakim Lagergren +5000 To Win @ BetMGM

In a field featuring plenty of quality, I feel Joakim Lagergren is being overlooked at these odds, especially when you notice he has a runner-up finish and a T8 result in his last four starts.

What's more, he has previous form in this tournament, finishing runner-up in 2021, just two strokes back of Danny Willett. That, combined with a T31 finish at the NEXO Championship, despite opening with a 77 at Trump International Golf Links, shows me that he is offering good value this week.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Marco Penge +1600 To Win @ BetMGM

I'm hesitant to pick any of the Ryder Cup players this week as I just think they will be emotionally and physically exhausted after the battle at Bethpage, so I'm looking elsewhere with my picks.

The obvious choice is Marco Penge, with the Englishman in excellent form this year and capable of ripping the ball miles off the tee. His form at the Scottish Open (2nd) is an indicator that he enjoys links golf, even if a missed cut at The Open suggests otherwise. As the celebrations no doubt continue from New York, I believe another European will reign supreme in Scotland.

Pick Two: Harry Hall +2000 To Win @ BetMGM

Following a well-deserved rest to recover from the disappointment of being overlooked for Team Europe's Ryder Cup roster, I think Hall will come out firing once again on a style of golf that he very much enjoys.

Two top-25s at the Scottish Open and Open Championship are evidence of that, with an excellent showing in Open Final Qualifying further proof that the Cornishman excels on links golf courses. His stellar putting can only serve to help him this week, where low scores are almost a necessity to stand any chance of winning.

US/ET

Thursday, October 2 - Round One: 7.00am - 12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7.00am - 12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, October 3 - Round Two: 7.00am - 12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7.00am - 12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, October 4 - Round Three: 7.00am - 12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7.00am - 12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, October 5 - Round Four: 6.30am - 12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, October 2 - Round One: 12.00 - 5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12.00 - 5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, October 3 - Round Two: 12.00 - 5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12.00 - 5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, October 4 - Round Three: 12.00 - 5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12.00 - 5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, October 5 - Round Four: 11.30 - 5.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025