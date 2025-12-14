PGA Tour Q-School Full Prize Money Payout 2025

For many players competing in the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, it’s one of the most consequential weeks of the year - perhaps even their careers.

That’s largely because the prize for finishing in the top five at the event is a coveted PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

As a result, some well-known players are attempting to end their year on a high, with the likes of PGA Tour winners Lanto Griffin, who topped the leaderboard at Q-School in 2024, Camilo Villegas, Cameron Champ, Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox and Luke List all in the field.

Lanto Griffin topped the leaderboard at 2024 PGA Tour Q-School (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names, including Alejandro Tosti, Ben Kohles, Trevor Cone and Adam Svensson, were all towards the top of the leaderboard during the penultimate round on Saturday.

That’s not the only prize available, with Korn Ferry Tour membership also available to the next 40 finishers and ties, as well as conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership and entry to the PGA Tour Americas for the 2026 season for the remainder of the field.

Alejandro Tosti was in contention during the penultimate round (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the prospect of a potentially life-changing reward resting on the outcome of Sunday’s play, which is taking place at Florida’s Sawgrass Country Club, it is hardly a surprise that prize money will not be at the forefront of most players’ minds this week.

However, there is still a financial incentive for those competing. In total, $510,000 will be shared among the top 45 players and ties, with all of those players guaranteed a minimum of $6,000.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The winner will receive prize money of $50,000, with the runner-up in line for a $36,000 payout.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

PGA Tour Q-School Prize Money Payout