PGA Tour Q-School Full Prize Money Payout 2025
Membership to various circuits is on offer at the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, but there’s also some prize money available. Here are the details
For many players competing in the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, it’s one of the most consequential weeks of the year - perhaps even their careers.
That’s largely because the prize for finishing in the top five at the event is a coveted PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.
As a result, some well-known players are attempting to end their year on a high, with the likes of PGA Tour winners Lanto Griffin, who topped the leaderboard at Q-School in 2024, Camilo Villegas, Cameron Champ, Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox and Luke List all in the field.
Other notable names, including Alejandro Tosti, Ben Kohles, Trevor Cone and Adam Svensson, were all towards the top of the leaderboard during the penultimate round on Saturday.
That’s not the only prize available, with Korn Ferry Tour membership also available to the next 40 finishers and ties, as well as conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership and entry to the PGA Tour Americas for the 2026 season for the remainder of the field.
With the prospect of a potentially life-changing reward resting on the outcome of Sunday’s play, which is taking place at Florida’s Sawgrass Country Club, it is hardly a surprise that prize money will not be at the forefront of most players’ minds this week.
However, there is still a financial incentive for those competing. In total, $510,000 will be shared among the top 45 players and ties, with all of those players guaranteed a minimum of $6,000.
The winner will receive prize money of $50,000, with the runner-up in line for a $36,000 payout.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
PGA Tour Q-School Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$50,000
2nd
$36,000
3rd
$28,000
4th
$24,000
5th
$22,000
6th
$20,000
7th
$18,000
8th
$16,000
9th
$14,000
10th
$12,000
11th
$10,000
12th
$10,000
13th
$10,000
14th
$10,000
15th
$10,000
16th
$9,000
17th
$9,000
18th
$9,000
19th
$9,000
20th
$9,000
21st
$8,000
22nd
$8,000
23rd
$8,000
24th
$8,000
25th
$8,000
26th
$7,500
27th
$7,500
28th
$7,500
29th
$7,500
30th
$7,500
31st
$7,000
32nd
$7,000
33rd
$7,000
34th
$7,000
35th
$7,000
36th
$6,500
37th
$6,500
38th
$6,500
39th
$6,500
40th
$6,500
41st
$6,000
42nd
$6,000
43rd
$6,000
44th
$6,000
45th
$6,000
