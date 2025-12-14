PGA Tour Q-School Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Membership to various circuits is on offer at the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, but there’s also some prize money available. Here are the details

A PGA Tour Q-School tee marker
What is the prize money payout at PGA Tour Q-School?
For many players competing in the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, it’s one of the most consequential weeks of the year - perhaps even their careers.

That’s largely because the prize for finishing in the top five at the event is a coveted PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

Lanto Griffin at PGA Tour Q-School

Lanto Griffin topped the leaderboard at 2024 PGA Tour Q-School

Other notable names, including Alejandro Tosti, Ben Kohles, Trevor Cone and Adam Svensson, were all towards the top of the leaderboard during the penultimate round on Saturday.

That’s not the only prize available, with Korn Ferry Tour membership also available to the next 40 finishers and ties, as well as conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership and entry to the PGA Tour Americas for the 2026 season for the remainder of the field.

Alejandro Tosti at PGA Tour Q-School

Alejandro Tosti was in contention during the penultimate round

With the prospect of a potentially life-changing reward resting on the outcome of Sunday’s play, which is taking place at Florida’s Sawgrass Country Club, it is hardly a surprise that prize money will not be at the forefront of most players’ minds this week.

However, there is still a financial incentive for those competing. In total, $510,000 will be shared among the top 45 players and ties, with all of those players guaranteed a minimum of $6,000.

The winner will receive prize money of $50,000, with the runner-up in line for a $36,000 payout.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

PGA Tour Q-School Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$50,000

2nd

$36,000

3rd

$28,000

4th

$24,000

5th

$22,000

6th

$20,000

7th

$18,000

8th

$16,000

9th

$14,000

10th

$12,000

11th

$10,000

12th

$10,000

13th

$10,000

14th

$10,000

15th

$10,000

16th

$9,000

17th

$9,000

18th

$9,000

19th

$9,000

20th

$9,000

21st

$8,000

22nd

$8,000

23rd

$8,000

24th

$8,000

25th

$8,000

26th

$7,500

27th

$7,500

28th

$7,500

29th

$7,500

30th

$7,500

31st

$7,000

32nd

$7,000

33rd

$7,000

34th

$7,000

35th

$7,000

36th

$6,500

37th

$6,500

38th

$6,500

39th

$6,500

40th

$6,500

41st

$6,000

42nd

$6,000

43rd

$6,000

44th

$6,000

45th

$6,000

