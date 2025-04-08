I Walked Augusta National This Morning, One Thing Really Stood Out To Me (And Here's What Else I Spotted)
From the impact of Hurricane Helene to the green gravel TV viewers don't see, here's what I noticed from a peaceful morning walk at Augusta National...
I took one of the greatest walks in golf this morning around the back nine of Augusta National.
It was pretty much just me, the volunteers and staff at 7am, with Augusta crews sweeping dew off the fairways, rolling the greens, raking bunkers and cutting the holes.
It's hard to describe how magical a visit to Augusta really is, and especially without a phone. I was in my own world for a couple of hours to take in the beauty of the surroundings after heading straight for the 10th tee and down to Amen Corner.
Just me, a coffee, a sausage biscuit and my old Panasonic Lumix digital camera that my mom has lent me for the week as I familiarized myself with what I believe is the greatest place in golf.
Here's what stood out from my morning walking Augusta's back nine...
The impact of Helene
It's my second time at The Masters this week and I was immediately taken aback by the view down the 10th where much of Augusta Country Club is now in view. In fact, you can see the neighboring country club from the 1st tee due to the typography. It's definitely a view you wouldn't have got pre-Helene.
If you haven't been to Augusta before then you won't bat an eyelid, but Augusta CC was previously completely hidden on my first visit in 2022. Now you can see LOTS of it from the elevated positions.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The main tree thinning appears to be down the left of 10 and 11, while you can't really see through to Augusta CC from the lower parts of Amen Corner like the 12th tee. The 12th definitely has been thinned out, though, so wind could be more of a factor than it already is.
It doesn't sound like the course is going to play much different, although Jon Rahm did say that one player told him they could potentially hit a high cut on 10 and start their ball over the cabins down the left...
Rory McIlroy also spoke about the 10th and believes that the tee shot has been made easier, as a TV tower down by the green is now in view, having previously been blocked out by trees.
Aside from the thinning of trees, here's a few other things I noticed...
The subair was blowing
Augusta National is one of the few golf clubs in the world to have the luxury of a SubAir system, a high-tech, underground network that helps to control moisture in the soil. It was hard at work on Tuesday morning as the golf course was still very wet underfoot after the rain on Monday.
I walked by a couple of grills for the SubAir system and both of them sounded akin to an airplane powering up its engines... They are not quiet.
The sun is shining today at Augusta and coupled with the SubAir, I think we should see a fast course come Thursday and perfect conditions as the Masters weather forecast looks friendly.
Green gravel
Ok, I picked up on this the first time I was here but I noticed it instantly this morning.
I guess due to the rain on Monday there had to be a lot of very fine gravel put down to help with grip and avoid muddy areas, but it is quite astounding how much gravel there is around the course in the patron walkways. They must have a mountain of the stuff as it was everywhere.
You wouldn't have a clue it is there either watching on TV, as it almost perfectly matches the color of the green grass. Despite heavy rain, there are no muddy patches - it's genius.
It's certainly a niche thing to mention but evidence of the impressive operation that Augusta National is. The dye has left some green marks on the bottom of my pants, however.
Caddies at work
As I made my way back towards the 1st tee at around 8am, I noticed that I was starting to see an awful lot of caddies...but no players.
On the 3rd, six of them, all wearing their white boilersuits, were collectively working away without their bosses.
I saw the bagmen of Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, JT Poston and another who I couldn't quite make out. They were lasering each other back from the fairway to the tee box and helping each other out with how far distances are.
Then, on the 2nd green Viktor Hovland's caddie Shay Knight and Joe Highsmith's looper Joe LaCava Jnr were rolling balls from all kinds of angles and pacing off portions of the putting surface.
Again, their golfers were nowhere to be seen. It just goes to show you the preparation that the world's best caddies do to ensure their player has everything they need.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Who Has The Most Runner-Up Finishes At The Masters?
Winning The Masters is one of the biggest achievements in the game, but who are the players who have finished runner-up the most?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'You’re So Small, How Do You Hit It So Far?' Eight Years After Meeting Rory McIlroy, Noah Kent Has Just Played A Masters Practice Round With His Hero
He was 13 years old when he cheekily asked McIlroy that question - and now he's teeing it up with him on golf's biggest stage
By Michael Weston Published
-
'I Consider Myself A Top 10 Player' - World No.80 Jon Rahm Shrugs Off Current Ranking Ahead Of The Masters
The Spaniard was bullish on his chances of success at The Masters when talking at his press conference on Tuesday
By Michael Weston Published
-
'It's Just Narratives. It's Noise' - Rory McIlroy Plays Down Expectation Of Claiming Maiden Masters Title
The 35-year-old insists his preparations for The Masters are no different than any other year, despite huge expectations on him to win the Green Jacket
By Mike Hall Published
-
'If You Put Your Chair Down, No One Will Mess with It And No One Takes Your Spot' - I Bought A Masters Chair, Here's Why It's One Of Augusta's Greatest Traditions
The iconic green Masters chairs are one of the coolest traditions in sport - just don't leave it out overnight
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘It’s Very Emotional’ - Bernhard Langer Prepares For ‘Bittersweet’ Masters Swansong
The two-time Masters champion is preparing to make his final Masters appearance, and he admits he may struggle to keep his emotions in check
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Level Par Fared In Every Men's Major This Past Decade
If you shot level par in every men's Major over the last decade, you would be able to call yourself a Major champion
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Augusta National And Tiger Woods Announce Project To Build New Short Course And TGR Learning Lab
Augusta National and the five-time Masters champion have teamed up to deliver a project that will benefit the local community
By Mike Hall Published
-
How To Watch The Masters 2025: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule
Details on how to watch The Masters online and on TV, including free coverage, as golf's first Major of 2025 takes place at Augusta National from April 10-13.
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Which Of These 8 Masters Records Is The Most Impressive? Have Your Say...
We've picked out our top eight Masters records over the history of the tournament at Augusta National, but which one is the best? Time for you to decide...
By Paul Higham Published