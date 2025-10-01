Which Celebrities Are In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Field?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is an event unlike any other.

One big difference from most tournaments is that it takes place on not one but three courses in rotation over the first three days.

As in previous seasons, the 2025 edition is being held at three of the world’s best links courses – the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.

Another big difference is the fact that, as well as 72 holes of strokeplay for the 168 professionals in the field, there is also a simultaneous team event, with each professional paired with an amateur.

The team score will be the lower of the professional's and his amateur partner's net score at each hole.

After three rounds, there is a cut affecting both the strokeplay and team events. In the strokeplay event, the top 60 and ties compete in Sunday’s final round at the Old Course, with the top 20 teams progressing.

Kevin Pietersen is one of several former cricketers in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the biggest names in the game are competing. Among them are 16 LIV Golfers, including defending champion Tyrell Hatton, who is paired with dad Jeff for the team event.

Hatton competes in the tournament fresh from helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and he is joined by three others from the team, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who plays with dad Russell.

While the number of world-class professionals in the field is sure to attract plenty of interest, there are also some big names from the wider world of sports and entertainment among the amateurs competing.

Former tennis star Andy Murray played in September's BMW PGA Championship pro-am, and this week he’s appearing in his home nation in a team with Jordan Smith.

Another huge name from the world of sport in the field is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. He teams up with LIV Golfer Dustin Johnson, who is married to Gretzky’s daughter, Paulina.

Former cricketers, including Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan, Mark Nicholas and Allan Lamb also appear, along with former South African rugby union internationals Morne du Plessis, Schalk Burger and Rob Louw. Five-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower Steve Redgrave also plays.

There are a host of TV and film stars competing, too, including husband and wife Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray and Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode.

Husband-and-wife acting duo Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

US rock stars Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi's Tico Torres also play, with the music world also represented by Keane's Tom Chaplin and Linkin Park's Dave Farrell.

Among other notable names competing are former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

A year ago, Monahan and Al-Rumayyan were paired together at the tournament, as hopes grew it would help lead to a deal being struck between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. However, a year on, that has yet to materialize.

This year, Monahan will team up with Sean Crocker, with Al-Rumayyan paired with LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed.