Which Celebrities Are In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Field?
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a unique event that includes a host of celebrities teaming up with professionals
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is an event unlike any other.
One big difference from most tournaments is that it takes place on not one but three courses in rotation over the first three days.
As in previous seasons, the 2025 edition is being held at three of the world’s best links courses – the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Another big difference is the fact that, as well as 72 holes of strokeplay for the 168 professionals in the field, there is also a simultaneous team event, with each professional paired with an amateur.
The team score will be the lower of the professional's and his amateur partner's net score at each hole.
After three rounds, there is a cut affecting both the strokeplay and team events. In the strokeplay event, the top 60 and ties compete in Sunday’s final round at the Old Course, with the top 20 teams progressing.
Some of the biggest names in the game are competing. Among them are 16 LIV Golfers, including defending champion Tyrell Hatton, who is paired with dad Jeff for the team event.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Hatton competes in the tournament fresh from helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and he is joined by three others from the team, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who plays with dad Russell.
While the number of world-class professionals in the field is sure to attract plenty of interest, there are also some big names from the wider world of sports and entertainment among the amateurs competing.
Former tennis star Andy Murray played in September's BMW PGA Championship pro-am, and this week he’s appearing in his home nation in a team with Jordan Smith.
Another huge name from the world of sport in the field is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. He teams up with LIV Golfer Dustin Johnson, who is married to Gretzky’s daughter, Paulina.
Former cricketers, including Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan, Mark Nicholas and Allan Lamb also appear, along with former South African rugby union internationals Morne du Plessis, Schalk Burger and Rob Louw. Five-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower Steve Redgrave also plays.
There are a host of TV and film stars competing, too, including husband and wife Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray and Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode.
US rock stars Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi's Tico Torres also play, with the music world also represented by Keane's Tom Chaplin and Linkin Park's Dave Farrell.
Among other notable names competing are former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
A year ago, Monahan and Al-Rumayyan were paired together at the tournament, as hopes grew it would help lead to a deal being struck between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. However, a year on, that has yet to materialize.
This year, Monahan will team up with Sean Crocker, with Al-Rumayyan paired with LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed.
Notable Celebrities In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- Schalk Burger
- Tom Chaplin
- Jim Davidson
- Michael Douglas
- Dave Farrell
- Matthew Goode
- Wayne Gretsky
- Peter Jones
- Allan Lamb
- Huey Lewis
- Rob Louw
- Piers Morgan
- Andy Murray
- Bill Murray
- Kathryn Newton
- Mark Nicholas
- Kevin Pietersen
- Morne du Plessis
- Steve Redgrave
- Mike Rutherford
- Tico Torres
- Michael Vaughan
- Catherine Zeta-Jones
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.