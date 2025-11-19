LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PIF Saudi International: Caleb Surratt And Adrian Meronk Lead Circuit Contingent

The Asian Tour's biggest event of the season completed its first round on Wednesday, with some notable names enjoying a great opening 18 holes.

Headlined by over 40 LIV Golfers, the PIF Saudi International saw low scoring at Riyadh Golf Club, as two players from the circuit find themselves in front at nine-under-par.

Surratt is one of the two players tied at the top of the leaderboard after a nine-under 62 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in February, Adrian Meronk claimed his first LIV Golf League title at the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh event and, on Wednesday, the Pole continued his love of the venue, producing a blemish-free opening round 62.

Meronk wasn't the only player to get to that total, though, as earlier in the day Caleb Surratt, who finished 11th back in February, also carded a nine-under 62, making 10 birdies and a sole bogey to sit tied at the top.

Behind the pair is Thomas Pieters, who made six birdies in his final eight holes to get to eight-under. The former Ryder Cup star is one shot shy of the Cleeks GC and Legion XIII players, and solo third ahead of some notable names.

Meronk claimed celebrates his victory at Riyadh Golf Club back in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey and Sebastian Munoz sit six-under and in a tie for fifth. One back of the trio is Josele Ballester and Ryder Cup hero, Tyrrell Hatton, who is one of the big headliners in the field.

A tight and congested leaderboard sees 65 players from four-under to level-par and, among those are the likes of Anthony Kim (-4), Tom McKibbin (-3), Patrick Reed (-1), Dustin Johnson (-1) and Cameron Smith (E).

Defending champion, Joaquin Niemann, had a day to forget at Riyadh Golf Club, with a one-over-par 72 giving him work to do to make the weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Take a look at the full LIV Golf leaderboard for the first round of the PIF Saudi International below...

LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PIF Saudi International

T1st: -9 Caleb Surratt

-9 Adrian Meronk 3rd: -8 Thomas Pieters

-6 Louis Oosthuizen T5th: -6 Paul Casey

-6 Sebastian Munoz T9th: -5 Josele Ballester

-5 Tyrrell Hatton T16th: -4 Marc Leishman

-4 Peter Uihlein T16th: -4 Frederik Kjettrup*

-4 Anthony Kim* T16th: -4 Jason Kokrak

-3 Jinichiro Kozuma T28th: -3 Graeme McDowell

-3 David Puig T28th: -3 Kevin Na

-3 Branden Grace T28th: -3 Carlos Ortiz

-3 Tom McKibbin T28th: -3 Abraham Ancer

-2 Martin Kaymer T42nd: -2 Dean Burmester

-2 Ollie Schniederjans** T42nd: -2 Chieh-po Lee***

-1 Cameron Tringale T64th: -1 Patrick Reed

-1 Brendan Steele T64th: -1 Luis Masaveu**

-1 Charles Howell III T64th: -1 Harold Varner III

-1 Matt Jones T64th: -1 Sam Horsfield

-1 John Catlin** T64th: -1 Maximilian Rottluff**

-1 Dustin Johnson T64th: -1 Lucas Herbert

-1 Richard Bland T81st: E Anirban Lahiri

E Cameron Smith T91st: +1 Sergio Garcia

+1 Talor Gooch T91st: +1 Joaquin Niemann

+1 Yubin Jang* T101st: +2 Ben Campbell

+4 Wade Ormsby** T116th: +6 Matthew Wolff



* Relegated in 2025

** Reserve players

***Wildcard players