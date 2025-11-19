LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PIF Saudi International: Caleb Surratt And Adrian Meronk Lead Circuit Contingent
Over 40 LIV Golfers are present at Riyadh Golf Club and the PIF Saudi International, with two of them sitting top of the leaderboard following the first round action
The Asian Tour's biggest event of the season completed its first round on Wednesday, with some notable names enjoying a great opening 18 holes.
Headlined by over 40 LIV Golfers, the PIF Saudi International saw low scoring at Riyadh Golf Club, as two players from the circuit find themselves in front at nine-under-par.
Back in February, Adrian Meronk claimed his first LIV Golf League title at the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh event and, on Wednesday, the Pole continued his love of the venue, producing a blemish-free opening round 62.
Meronk wasn't the only player to get to that total, though, as earlier in the day Caleb Surratt, who finished 11th back in February, also carded a nine-under 62, making 10 birdies and a sole bogey to sit tied at the top.
Behind the pair is Thomas Pieters, who made six birdies in his final eight holes to get to eight-under. The former Ryder Cup star is one shot shy of the Cleeks GC and Legion XIII players, and solo third ahead of some notable names.
Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey and Sebastian Munoz sit six-under and in a tie for fifth. One back of the trio is Josele Ballester and Ryder Cup hero, Tyrrell Hatton, who is one of the big headliners in the field.
A tight and congested leaderboard sees 65 players from four-under to level-par and, among those are the likes of Anthony Kim (-4), Tom McKibbin (-3), Patrick Reed (-1), Dustin Johnson (-1) and Cameron Smith (E).
Defending champion, Joaquin Niemann, had a day to forget at Riyadh Golf Club, with a one-over-par 72 giving him work to do to make the weekend in Saudi Arabia.
Take a look at the full LIV Golf leaderboard for the first round of the PIF Saudi International below...
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PIF Saudi International
- T1st: -9 Caleb Surratt
- T1st: -9 Adrian Meronk
- 3rd: -8 Thomas Pieters
- T5th: -6 Louis Oosthuizen
- T5th: -6 Paul Casey
- T5th: -6 Sebastian Munoz
- T9th: -5 Josele Ballester
- T9th: -5 Tyrrell Hatton
- T16th: -4 Marc Leishman
- T16th: -4 Peter Uihlein
- T16th: -4 Frederik Kjettrup*
- T16th: -4 Anthony Kim*
- T16th: -4 Jason Kokrak
- T28th: -3 Jinichiro Kozuma
- T28th: -3 Graeme McDowell
- T28th: -3 David Puig
- T28th: -3 Kevin Na
- T28th: -3 Branden Grace
- T28th: -3 Carlos Ortiz
- T28th: -3 Tom McKibbin
- T28th: -3 Abraham Ancer
- T42nd: -2 Martin Kaymer
- T42nd: -2 Dean Burmester
- T42nd: -2 Ollie Schniederjans**
- T42nd: -2 Chieh-po Lee***
- T64th: -1 Cameron Tringale
- T64th: -1 Patrick Reed
- T64th: -1 Brendan Steele
- T64th: -1 Luis Masaveu**
- T64th: -1 Charles Howell III
- T64th: -1 Harold Varner III
- T64th: -1 Matt Jones
- T64th: -1 Sam Horsfield
- T64th: -1 John Catlin**
- T64th: -1 Maximilian Rottluff**
- T64th: -1 Dustin Johnson
- T64th: -1 Lucas Herbert
- T64th: -1 Richard Bland
- T81st: E Anirban Lahiri
- T81st: E Cameron Smith
- T91st: +1 Sergio Garcia
- T91st: +1 Talor Gooch
- T91st: +1 Joaquin Niemann
- T91st: +1 Yubin Jang*
- T101st: +2 Ben Campbell
- T112th: +4 Wade Ormsby**
- T116th: +6 Matthew Wolff
* Relegated in 2025
** Reserve players
***Wildcard players
