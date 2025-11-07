Min Woo Lee Rules Out Making LIV Golf Move

In every off season LIV Golf is linked with making new signings, but the charismatic Min Woo Lee will not be one of them - with Cam Smith's drop-off in form since joining a possible reason.

The 27-year-old claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in March at the Houston Open, and is one of the more popular figures online and on social media - meaning he'd make a top target for LIV.

Lee is back home in Australia looking for a solid end to the year to ensure he books his spot at next year's Masters - and despite rumors of a move to LIV he insists he'll be a PGA Tour player in 2026.

“There’s been a lot of rumours. I’m not going and am just going to play on the PGA Tour,” Lee told AAP.

“So I’m happy with where I’m at and, yeah, I’m looking forward to next year.”

As World No.46, Lee needs to play well at the upcoming Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open to secure a top 50 spot at the end of the year - and place at Augusta National.

“I’ve just got to play good golf in the Aussie summer and hopefully I can lock it up,” added Lee.

“I never want to miss a Major, the Masters especially. It’s one of the biggest tournaments in the world so I’ll do whatever I can to get in.”

Access to the Majors is one reason Lee would reject a move to LIV, but perhaps the form of fellow Australian Cam Smith is another.

'Cam was one of the best players in the world before he went to LIV'

The 2022 Open champion and former World No.2 missed the cut in all four Majors this year, making it five in a row.

Lee hopes that LIV Golf expanding to 72 holes can help Smith to rediscover his best form and improve his showing in the Majors next year.

“Cam was one of the best players in the world before he went to LIV and I hope he can find a stride,” Lee said.

“Great golfers, over time, if there’s more holes, they’re probably going to come out on top.

“So hopefully we can see some good golf out of him.

“We have a practise round every time at the Masters and the majors so I hope for the best for him.”