How Can I Play Torrey Pines?
There are two courses at the San Diego location, and experiencing either is pleasingly straightforward
On the west coast of the US overlooking the Pacific and close to the Californian city of San Diego is Torrey Pines, which opened in 1957 and, along with New York's Bethpage Black, is now firmly established as one of the most well-known municipal courses in the country.
There are, in fact, two courses – the North Course and South Course. Each was designed by William F Bell, with the shorter North Course redesigned by the late Tom Weiskopf in 2016, which included enlarging the greens, and the South Course redesigned by Rees Jones 15 years before that.
Of the two, the South Course is considered the most difficult, and it is that which has hosted two US Opens – in 2008 where Tiger Woods famously beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff, and 2021, where Jon Rahm picked up his maiden Major victory. Meanwhile, both courses host the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open over the first two rounds, before attention turns solely to the South Course for the final two rounds.
Both the North Course and South Course benefit from beautiful clifftop views over the Pacific. Meanwhile, the rare tree after which Torrey Pines takes its name is present on both. Each course is also long and narrow, with difficult rough. Generally, the terrain is gentle, but don't be fooled its easy to play - there are also deep bunkers and small greens, meaning accuracy with approach shots is crucial.
While the courses were already highly regarded, those famous US Opens have helped make Torrey Pines one of the most sought after venues in the US. It's easy to arrange a round at either course, too. You can book tee times up to 90 days in advance. Prices range between $128 and $265 to play the South Course, depending on the time of day and and the time of week you play, with weekdays and twilight hours offering the cheapest fees. Meanwhile, green fees for the North Course are between $80 and $168.
San Diego residents can enjoy discounts, with green fees between $39 and $80. The North Course is even cheaper, with prices between $29 and $60.
Cart fees are between $27 and $42.
How Much Does It Cost To Play At Torrey Pines?
Which Torrey Pines Course Is Famous?
Both courses are used in the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open. However, the South Course was used both times Torrey Pines hosted the US Open, in 2008 and 2021.
Which Is The Easier Course At Torrey Pines?
The North Course is considered the easier of the two courses with larger greens and more straightforward approach shots. The par-72 course is also regarded as slightly the more scenic, featuring more ocean views.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
