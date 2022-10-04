How Can I Play Torrey Pines?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On the west coast of the US overlooking the Pacific and close to the Californian city of San Diego is Torrey Pines, which opened in 1957 and, along with New York's Bethpage Black, is now firmly established as one of the most well-known municipal courses in the country.

There are, in fact, two courses – the North Course and South Course. Each was designed by William F Bell, with the shorter North Course redesigned by the late Tom Weiskopf in 2016, which included enlarging the greens, and the South Course redesigned by Rees Jones 15 years before that.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the two, the South Course is considered the most difficult, and it is that which has hosted two US Opens – in 2008 where Tiger Woods famously beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff, and 2021, where Jon Rahm picked up his maiden Major victory. Meanwhile, both courses host the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open over the first two rounds, before attention turns solely to the South Course for the final two rounds.

Both the North Course and South Course benefit from beautiful clifftop views over the Pacific. Meanwhile, the rare tree after which Torrey Pines takes its name is present on both. Each course is also long and narrow, with difficult rough. Generally, the terrain is gentle, but don't be fooled its easy to play - there are also deep bunkers and small greens, meaning accuracy with approach shots is crucial.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the courses were already highly regarded, those famous US Opens have helped make Torrey Pines one of the most sought after venues in the US. It's easy to arrange a round at either course, too. You can book tee times up to 90 days in advance. Prices range between $128 and $265 to play the South Course, depending on the time of day and and the time of week you play, with weekdays and twilight hours offering the cheapest fees. Meanwhile, green fees for the North Course are between $80 and $168.

San Diego residents can enjoy discounts, with green fees between $39 and $80. The North Course is even cheaper, with prices between $29 and $60.

Cart fees are between $27 and $42.

