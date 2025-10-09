31 LIV Golfers Enter Hong Kong Open Field In Search Of Masters And Open Spots

The lure of a place in The Masters and Open Championship next year has led to a bumper bunch of 31 players from LIV Golf teeing it up at the Hong Kong Open.

The historic event, which is being played for the 64th time, is part of the International Series on the Asian Tour - events which usually attract a number of LIV Golf stars looking for enhanced world ranking points.

There's also a guaranteed spot in next year's LIV Golf League for whoever finishes top of the International Series rankings - but there's extra incentives in play at Hong Kong Golf Club for the event being held from October 30-November 2.

As the Hong Kong Open champion will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters at Augusta National and also the 154th Open Championship being held next year at Royal Birkdale.

As a result there's a bumper 31-man squad of LIV Golf players heading to Hong Kong with spots at Augusta and Birkdale up for grabs at Fanling for the winner.

Defending Hong Kong Open champion Patrick Reed leads the way, although Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Bubba Watson obviously don't need Masters invites due to being past champions, but would need an exemption to make The Open.

Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer are other Major champions from LIV Golf making the trip.

Prolific LIV Golf winner Talor Gooch is also in the field alongside the likes of Tom McKibbin, Peter Uihlein, Thomas PIeters, Dean Burmester and Harold Varner III.

There's a couple more former Hon Kong Open champions too in the shape of Ben Campbell and two-time winner Wade Ormsby.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s not my first time in Hong Kong, but I’m excited to be coming back to such a great course and such a great tournament,” said Gooch, who played in the event in 2023 and also at the LIV Golf event held at the course.

“Of course, the Masters and Open places are a motivation too, but I love Hong Kong, the food, the culture, all of it.”

Two-time Masters champion Watson added: "With a spot at the Masters and a spot at The Open on the line, there is a lot at stake.

"There will be some tough competition and it should make for some pretty entertaining golf.”

2010 Open champion Oosthuizen still hasn't given up hope of adding a Masters Green Jacket to his collection, and sees the Hong Kong Open as a good route back to Augusta National.

“I was lucky enough to win the Open at St Andrews, and lifting the Claret Jug is as good as it gets," said Oosthuizen. "I didn’t quite make it to the Green Jacket, but I’m eager for another shot at it.

"I haven’t played there for a few years. I love the course in Hong Kong, and I think it suits my game. It’s an amazing city, and now to have the chance to earn a spot into the Masters, it’s a great opportunity. I’m hopeful to come out on top.”

Lucas Herbert and Carlos Ortiz will also tee it up in Hong Kong.

LIV Golfers in Hong Kong Open field:

Talor Gooch

Harold Varner III

Graeme McDowell

Kevin Na

Adrian Meronk

Dean Burmester

Richard Bland

Thomas Pieters

Jinichiro Kozuma

Matt Jones

Josele Ballester

Jason Kokrak

Sam Horsfield

Danny Lee

Patrick Reed

Tom McKibbin

David Puig

Bubba Watson

Martin Kaymer

Paul Casey

Mito Pereira

Chieh-po Lee

Caleb Surratt

Peter Uihlein

Ben Campbell

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Anirban Lahiri

Anthony Kim (relegated LIV Golfer)

Luis Masaveu (reserve)

John Catlin (reserve)

Wade Ormsby (reserve)

Ollie Schniederjans (reserve)

Max Rottluff (reserve)

Minkyu Kim (reserve)