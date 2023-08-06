Bryson DeChambeau Makes History With 58 At LIV Golf Greenbrier

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In 2023, Bryson DeChambeau has certainly regained his form and posted a number of fine results. However, his performance at LIV Golf Greenbrier was something special, with the American carding a magical 58!

On Saturday, DeChambeau was on to shoot a 59, but a few pars at the end of his day meant he would have to settle for a nine-under 61. On Sunday, he obviously had a bone to pick and, after 13 birdies and just one bogey, he managed to make it to the 12-under total and become part of a small number of players to ever hit 58.

The 58 is the first in LIV Golf history and beats the previous low score record of 61, which was held by Branden Grace, Matthew Wolff and DeChambeau himself. What's more, Torque GC also set the record for the largest team score in a LIV event, with Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz and David Puig hitting 49-under-par.

However, the day was all about DeChambeau, who shot the lowest round of his professional career, with his previous lowest round being a 60 at the 2021 BMW Championship whilst still on the PGA Tour circuit. The 58 also sealed a commanding six shot win and a first LIV Golf title for the 29-year-old.

Bizarrely, after birdieing the opening two holes, there was a slight inkling that he would go on to get close to the 59 number. That proved to be the case as, through seven holes, he was yet to make a score higher than a three, as four birdies in a row put him six-under for the day.

Jim Furyk is one other player to card a 58 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That momentum had to stop eventually and, with a poor tee shot on the eighth, he would make a bogey four, which turned out to be the highest score on the front nine as he duly birdied the ninth for 28 blows through the first nine holes!

Having changed his driver for this event, DeChambeau made yet more birdies on the 10th and 12th, with back-to-back pars meaning he would need three birdies over his final four holes to hit 59.

DeChambeau, though, went one better, as four closing birdies, including a 40-foot putt at the last, gave him a 23-under tournament total and meant he joined the likes of Jim Furyk, who shot a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.