Grant Horvat Reveals Ownership In Takomo Golf
The social media star revealed that he had taken up ownership of the golf club brand, with Horvat set to use their irons and wedges
January is the time for change and, in the golf world, we have already seen multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, move from Titleist to Cobra.
Now though, it's in the YouTube world where the next big move has been made, with social media star Grant Horvat revealing that he is now become an owner of Takomo Golf.
Horvat, who has a near million subscribers on YouTube, is one of the biggest names in the social media space and will now game Takomo Golf's irons and wedges.
"I never could have imagined when I started my YouTube golf journey that it would lead to this moment. It's with immense gratitude and excitement that I share some incredible news: I am officially an owner of Takomo Golf.
"Being an owner of a golf company has always been a dream of mine, and today, that dream becomes a reality. Golf has given me so much in life, and Takomo's mission aligns perfectly with my mission to grow the game."
Amongst those who congratulated Horvat on the announcement were six-time Major winner, Phil Mickelson, who actually features in Horvat's 2v2 YouTube series, whereby the social media star and Mickelson play various celebrities and professional players. In the comment, Lefty wrote: "This is so cool and I’m so happy for all your success. These clubs will help us dominate 2025 and our 2v2 series!"
Previously, Horvat signed with TaylorMade back in January 2023 and, in the post, the 26-year-old reiterated that he is still using their "driver, woods and golf ball." As mentioned, he will use Takomo's iron and wedges, which have made it into the bag of the likes of PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan.
