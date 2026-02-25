Tiger Woods And Elin Nordegren Attend Charlie's State Championship Award Ceremony

Back in November 2025, Charlie Woods played a key role in Benjamin School claiming a second Florida Class 1A State Championship in three years, with the 17-year-old rewarded in a ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Standing alongside his fellow Benjamin School boys golf team, Charlie and those present were gifted celebratory rings for their accomplishments, with Charlie's parents - Tiger Woods and Elin Nordergren - in attendance for the ceremony.

The duo were also present for Charlie's medal ceremony in 2023, when his school side secured the State Championship for that year.

Charlie Woods at his Benjamin School state championship golf ring ceremony with parents Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/jAYqoqO7O5February 24, 2026

Taking place a few days after the Genesis Invitational, which Tiger hosted at Riviera, the trio were seen posing for photos, as Charlie was joined on stage by the 15-time Major winner, as well as his mother, Nordergren.

In fact, both Woods and Nordergren were spotted watching Charlie at the Class 1A Region 4 tournament for the State Championship, a tournament in which Benjamin School finished second.

Firing a one-over score in tough conditions at the regional event in Florida, Woods Jr then played a key role in his side's State Championship victory, as he carded a two-over 74 first round, before following it up with a four-under 68 second day.

After the first day, Benjamin were as many as 11 strokes off the lead, but thanks to Woods and his teammates, they were able to claim the State Championship title by five strokes from Orlando's First Academy, making up for last year's disappointment when Benjamin finished second.

Nordegren and her daughter, Sam, followed Tiger and Charlie at the PNC Championship in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to ESPN West Palm, Benjamin's golf coach Toby Harbeck stated: "Everyone is different, but this one they were so dominant...

"They set a record this year. The FHSA has kept records for 83 years and the score they shot this year was the second lowest in State history. They shot 11-under on the first day back nine, which is a State record.

"This is probably the most dominant team I've ever had and they've played well all year. I'm so proud of them and so glad they finished it off. People don't realize how hard it is to repeat (victories), especially with the amount of quality talent.

"We're the kings right now and we've got to keep pushing forward."

Recently, Charlie committed to Florida State University where he will join his classmates in 2027. As of writing, he is ranked 20th in the American Junior Golf Association, with his biggest victory coming at the Team TaylorMade Invitational back in May 2025.