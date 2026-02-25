Jim Furyk Joins Golf Channel As Lead Analyst For Big PGA Tour Fortnight

Jim Furyk has been brought in by Golf Channel for a big two weeks of PGA Tour action this March.

The 2003 US Open champion will serve as the broadcaster's lead analyst for both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, it has been confirmed.

Furyk will call play alongside Terry Gannon during Thursday and Friday's coverage of both tournaments, with the pair also hosting lead-in coverage before NBC takes over at Bay Hill over the weekend.

The 55-year-old will then help to provide extended coverage of The Players the following week.

According to a Golf Digest source, the upcoming fortnight will serve as a trial run for the former Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup captain, with the option for further appearances possible if all goes well.

MR. 58 ON THE MIC!Jim Furyk will be our lead analyst for the:• Arnold Palmer Invitational• PLAYERS ChampionshipWho's looking forward to him in the booth? pic.twitter.com/h7cSYZWPEFFebruary 25, 2026

In a release announcing the news, Furyk said: “I'm thrilled and excited for the opportunity to join the Golf Channel booth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

“I've spent my career competing on the PGA Tour and it will be fun to put the headset on and look at the game from an entirely different perspective.

“I've built great relationships with the Golf Channel on-air team and producers over the years and I'm looking forward to working alongside them and sharing my perspective with viewers across the country for these signature events.”

Meanwhile, Tom Knapp - Golf Channel's EVP and General Manager - said: "When you watch Jim Furyk compete - as a player for more than three decades, or as a captain at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup - there is an unmistakable passion and intensity within him.

"Jim is one of the most accomplished golfers in recent history and we're thrilled to have him bring that competitive intensity into the Golf Channel booth as our lead analyst for these very important Signature Events."

Speaking to Golf Digest, a source said that Kevin Kisner's position as lead analyst for Golf Channel will not be affected by the addition of Furyk.

The broadcaster also recently brought back famed voice Roger Matlbie on a five-tournament deal, and Furyk will team up with Golf Channel's on-course analyst for both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.

Furyk has some limited experience in broadcasting, having jumped into the booth at the 2004 Players Championship while recovering from wrist surgery.

The 17-time PGA Tour winner was also part of Golf Channel's coverage of The Ally Challenge in 2025, as first noted by the AP's Doug Ferguson.

Furyk remains the only player in PGA Tour history to card a 58 in a tournament round, doing so during the 2016 Travelers Championship.