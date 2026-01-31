Sergio Garcia Debuts LA Golf Irons At Bahrain Championship And Moves Into Contention For First DP World Tour Win Since 2019

Sergio Garcia is making his first competitive appearance of 2026 at the Bahrain Championship, with the new clubs in the bag appearing to be working well for the Spaniard.

Not one to shy away from changing his set-up, Garcia is debuting LA Golf irons at Royal GC, with an updated putter also making an appearance from a brand that the Major winner has worked with previously.

Speaking to SMS On Tour, Garcia showed off the new LA Golf irons, a brand known for working closely with Bryson DeChambeau.

Explaining that he had used LA Golf shafts for two years, the 46-year-old stated: "I have a mix of the cavity back and muscle back irons.

"It's pitching wedge to seven-iron in the muscle back and 4-iron to 6-iron in the cavity back. They feel really nice and I'm looking forward to using them throughout the week."

Little is known about the irons Garcia is using this week, but we know they are called the MB-26 and CB-26, and they definitely appear to be working well for the Fireballs GC captain, who finds himself 11-under-par through his last 28 holes at the Bahrain Championship.

As mentioned, DeChambeau is the other notable player to use LA Golf irons, specifically the LA Golf BAD V3-W in 5-iron to 9-iron.

He used them at LIV Golf Virginia in June 2025, before playing with them at the US Open shortly after. Following a short period with the irons, he then reverted back to his Avoda gamers.

For now, Garcia's LA Golf irons are working well, as is his putter from Golfyr, which has helped the 16-time DP World Tour winner rank inside the top 25 for Putting Average on Friday and Saturday.

Garcia debuted The Maker Tour putter at the Open de Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in February 2024, the 'Maker Premier - CHF 625' putter was debuted at Mayakoba and, following a number of putter changes since, another Makyr model reared its head at the 2025 Open de Espana.

Named 'The Maker Tour,' it's the model that Garcia is using this week in Bahrain and a model that he has had in the bag since his home open in Spain.

According to the Golfyr website, the Maker Tour is Swiss-made from 'cutting edge materials' including carbon and has been co-developed with Garcia. The winged-mallet design features 'tungsten weighting for maximum stability' and a high MOI.

Sitting 12-under-par for the tournament through three rounds, Garcia is four back of leader Calum Hill heading into Sunday.

Carding rounds of 70, 66 and 68, Garcia hasn't won on the DP World Tour since the 2019 KLM Open, with his last victory coming at LIV Golf Hong Kong in March 2025.

Following on from the Bahrain Championship, Garcia will head to the first LIV Golf tournament of 2026 in Riyadh, where the Major winner will hope to continue his fine form on the circuit where he finished ninth and third in the individual standings for 2025 and 2024.