'That's An Incredibly Viable Option' - Bryson DeChambeau Claims YouTube Golf Becoming His Main Focus Outside Majors Is A Possibility

What the future holds for Bryson DeChambeau is anyone's guess right now with a LIV contract that has just one year left and the golfing landscape around him proving to be about as predictable as the New York Stock Exchange.

The two-time Major winner could have been preparing for the 2026 LIV Golf campaign alongside his Crushers GC squad, which has remained unchanged despite a flurry of activity elsewhere around the league, without distraction.

However, Brooks Koepka's decision to leave LIV for the PGA Tour and the blooming discussion around DeChambeau's own future is not helping the situation.

In light of Koepka's return, the PGA Tour offered three more Major-winning players in the LIV Golf League the opportunity to come back via what it dubbed the 'Returning Member Program.' But, DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith all turned the chance down.

Nevertheless, DeChambeau and Smith both only have one full season remaining on their initial LIV deals and their long-term futures remain unknown.

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Smith, who spoke to Front Office Sports during LIV Golf's media week, there is only one option. He wishes to remain a part of the Saudi-backed circuit for the foreseeable future.

But, for DeChambeau, the American feels he has multiple options in front of him - including the possibility of playing YouTube golf through the bulk of his campaign while supplementing his schedule by competing in the four Major championships.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The man with 2.6 million YouTube subscribers has won the US Open twice, most recently in 2024, and is exempt through all four Majors through 2028 at the earliest.

FOS' David Rumsey asked DeChambeau if playing YouTube golf without a home circuit would really be viable if he wanted to remain competitive, to which the 2022 and 2024 US Open champion replied: “That’s an incredibly viable option, I’ll tell you that.

"Doing the course record series, and playing Break 50s, it does keep me quite dialled in for tournament golf. That is why I do it right before competition. So, it’s a possibility. The financial opportunities are there, and I’m excited to see what comes in the future.”

Bryson Dechambeau tells @FOS that his LIV Golf contract negotiations will continue ahead of and potentially into the 2026 season, and that going tour-less, just doing YouTube Golf + the majors is an "incredibly viable option" in 2027 and beyond. pic.twitter.com/bx0BLJsZzVJanuary 14, 2026

Whether DeChambeau truly means what he says or his answers this week are part of a larger tactic which aims to negotiate a better LIV Golf contract remains to be seen.

Either way, the 32-year-old shared that his team is in talks with LIV officials and his side is hopeful of finding a solution one way or the other before LIV Golf Riyadh begins on February 4.

DeChambeau continued: “We are negotiating now and hopefully we can come to a solution where it makes sense for everyone long term. And if not, we will see what happens.”