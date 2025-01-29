Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut

At the end of 2024, Bryson DeChambeau gave us a glimpse of a never-seen-before driver and now, at International Series India, the US Open champ has teased us with a set of new prototype irons.

The model in question is from LA Golf, a company that DeChambeau is a founding partner of, and the irons appear to feature slithers of lead tape, something that the American has used regularly throughout on his previous irons and clubs.

(Image credit: Asian Tour)

As you can imagine, little is known about the irons but, just last year at The Masters, DeChambeau introduced a unique set of 'face bulging' irons from Avoda Golf.

The model, which Golf Monthly's Joe Ferguson tested previously, featured a new face curvature design, as well as added bulge, with DeChambeau explaining at the time that: "It's just a speed thing. When I hit it on the toe or heel a little bit, it just seems to fly a lot straighter. This is what has allowed me to hit some iron shots a lot straighter and be more comfortable over the ball."

The 'face bulging' aspect is something that you see on the best drivers and fairway woods, with the irons helping DeChambeau wrap up a second US Open title in June. Now though, could 'The Scientist' be swapping them out for a brand new set?

DeChambeau's current set of Avoda Golf irons (Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, DeChambeau is a founding partner of LA Golf, with the company producing golf balls, putters, shafts and apparel. Currently, the 31-year-old uses the brand's flat stick and their golf shafts in his clubs, with DeChambeau pictured also using a prototype driver at The Showdown that featured his ‘BD’ logo, plenty of lead tape and LA Golf branding.

Playing in India at DLF Golf and Country Club alongside multiple LIV Golfers, DeChambeau once again had new clubs in the bag with the 'BD' logo, but it's unclear as to whether he used them on the range or on the course.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What we do know is that, in the Wednesday pro-am, he was back using his Avoda Golf irons, making it likely that, similar to the driver, they are currently in the testing phase.

Famously, DeChambeau uses a 'one-length set', so it would be no surprise if the irons featured that element. What's more, his preferred shaft in his irons are the LA Golf Rebar Prototypes, so we can only imagine there will be something similar used.

What Do Our Experts Think?

Joe Ferguson Staff Writer

At first glance, I noticed that the blade lengths on these irons seemed to be extremely long. However, I do like the addition of the screw style weight ports in the toe, but obviously lead tape is still needed to increase the weight.

Given Bryson's success with the Avoda Golf irons, which are set to be released to the market soon, I would assume they feature the same progressive bulge and curved face element, something that could well be included in the future of iron design...