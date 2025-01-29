Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut
The US Open champion arrived in India ahead of the International Series event with what appeared to be some prototype LA Golf irons in the golf bag
At the end of 2024, Bryson DeChambeau gave us a glimpse of a never-seen-before driver and now, at International Series India, the US Open champ has teased us with a set of new prototype irons.
The model in question is from LA Golf, a company that DeChambeau is a founding partner of, and the irons appear to feature slithers of lead tape, something that the American has used regularly throughout on his previous irons and clubs.
As you can imagine, little is known about the irons but, just last year at The Masters, DeChambeau introduced a unique set of 'face bulging' irons from Avoda Golf.
The model, which Golf Monthly's Joe Ferguson tested previously, featured a new face curvature design, as well as added bulge, with DeChambeau explaining at the time that: "It's just a speed thing. When I hit it on the toe or heel a little bit, it just seems to fly a lot straighter. This is what has allowed me to hit some iron shots a lot straighter and be more comfortable over the ball."
The 'face bulging' aspect is something that you see on the best drivers and fairway woods, with the irons helping DeChambeau wrap up a second US Open title in June. Now though, could 'The Scientist' be swapping them out for a brand new set?
As mentioned, DeChambeau is a founding partner of LA Golf, with the company producing golf balls, putters, shafts and apparel. Currently, the 31-year-old uses the brand's flat stick and their golf shafts in his clubs, with DeChambeau pictured also using a prototype driver at The Showdown that featured his ‘BD’ logo, plenty of lead tape and LA Golf branding.
Playing in India at DLF Golf and Country Club alongside multiple LIV Golfers, DeChambeau once again had new clubs in the bag with the 'BD' logo, but it's unclear as to whether he used them on the range or on the course.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What we do know is that, in the Wednesday pro-am, he was back using his Avoda Golf irons, making it likely that, similar to the driver, they are currently in the testing phase.
Famously, DeChambeau uses a 'one-length set', so it would be no surprise if the irons featured that element. What's more, his preferred shaft in his irons are the LA Golf Rebar Prototypes, so we can only imagine there will be something similar used.
What Do Our Experts Think?
At first glance, I noticed that the blade lengths on these irons seemed to be extremely long. However, I do like the addition of the screw style weight ports in the toe, but obviously lead tape is still needed to increase the weight.
Given Bryson's success with the Avoda Golf irons, which are set to be released to the market soon, I would assume they feature the same progressive bulge and curved face element, something that could well be included in the future of iron design...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
The 7 Golf Brands And Products That Impressed Me At The PGA Show
With almost 400 exhibitors at the PGA Show, our women's editor selects some brands and products to look out for in 2025
By Alison Root Published
-
Wilson Dynapwr Carbon Fairway Wood Review
The Wilson DYNAPWR fairway wood looks great but how does it perform? Sam De’Ath takes it to the course to find out
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Majesticks GC Sign New Apparel Deal Ahead Of 2025 LIV Golf League
Majesticks GC are the newest LIV Golf side to announce a deal with an apparel brand, with the quartet set to wear Castore clothing in a 'multi-year partnership'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scotty Cameron Unveils Game-Changing Face Insert On New Studio Style Putter Collection
How new technology and the refinement of timeless head shapes has led to the creation of the Scotty Cameron Studio Style putter range
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Micah Morris Becomes Latest Golf Influencer To Announce New Sponsor
The social media star revealed the news that he will be using Titleist equipment for the foreseeable future, after his deal with TaylorMade ended recently
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Announces Extension With Bridgestone Golf
After 25 years with Bridgestone, the 15-time Major winner has announced a contract extension to continue using their Tour B X golf balls
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Good Good Golf Signs Pros Including Joel Dahmen And Michael Block To Apparel Deals
The duo are just two of the eye-catching signings to the brand in deals that will also see them feature in YouTube content
By Mike Hall Published
-
More Adjustability And Forgiveness Promised By The New Titleist GT Hybrids
Titleist unveils new GT hybrids as well as introduce GT1 models to the existing lineup
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Explains New Tiny Training Aid At Dubai Desert Classic
The four-time Major winner was spotted using a unique training aid on the range at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, specifically a small golf club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Every Golfer Should Be Excited About The New Ping G440 Range
We've waited two years for a new Ping family of clubs and it appears its engineers have been on a weight-saving mission to make the G440 family faster than ever before
By Dan Parker Published