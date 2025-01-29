Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut

The US Open champion arrived in India ahead of the International Series event with what appeared to be some prototype LA Golf irons in the golf bag

Bryson DeChambeau waits on the tee box, with a close up of LA GOLF irons featuring in a circle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

At the end of 2024, Bryson DeChambeau gave us a glimpse of a never-seen-before driver and now, at International Series India, the US Open champ has teased us with a set of new prototype irons.

The model in question is from LA Golf, a company that DeChambeau is a founding partner of, and the irons appear to feature slithers of lead tape, something that the American has used regularly throughout on his previous irons and clubs.

A close-up of Bryson DeChambeau's LA Golf irons

(Image credit: Asian Tour)

As you can imagine, little is known about the irons but, just last year at The Masters, DeChambeau introduced a unique set of 'face bulging' irons from Avoda Golf.

The model, which Golf Monthly's Joe Ferguson tested previously, featured a new face curvature design, as well as added bulge, with DeChambeau explaining at the time that: "It's just a speed thing. When I hit it on the toe or heel a little bit, it just seems to fly a lot straighter. This is what has allowed me to hit some iron shots a lot straighter and be more comfortable over the ball."

The 'face bulging' aspect is something that you see on the best drivers and fairway woods, with the irons helping DeChambeau wrap up a second US Open title in June. Now though, could 'The Scientist' be swapping them out for a brand new set?

Photo of Bryson DeChambeau's back up set of irons

DeChambeau's current set of Avoda Golf irons

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, DeChambeau is a founding partner of LA Golf, with the company producing golf balls, putters, shafts and apparel. Currently, the 31-year-old uses the brand's flat stick and their golf shafts in his clubs, with DeChambeau pictured also using a prototype driver at The Showdown that featured his ‘BD’ logo, plenty of lead tape and LA Golf branding.

Playing in India at DLF Golf and Country Club alongside multiple LIV Golfers, DeChambeau once again had new clubs in the bag with the 'BD' logo, but it's unclear as to whether he used them on the range or on the course.

What we do know is that, in the Wednesday pro-am, he was back using his Avoda Golf irons, making it likely that, similar to the driver, they are currently in the testing phase.

Famously, DeChambeau uses a 'one-length set', so it would be no surprise if the irons featured that element. What's more, his preferred shaft in his irons are the LA Golf Rebar Prototypes, so we can only imagine there will be something similar used.

What Do Our Experts Think?

Joe Ferguson
Joe Ferguson

At first glance, I noticed that the blade lengths on these irons seemed to be extremely long. However, I do like the addition of the screw style weight ports in the toe, but obviously lead tape is still needed to increase the weight.

Given Bryson's success with the Avoda Golf irons, which are set to be released to the market soon, I would assume they feature the same progressive bulge and curved face element, something that could well be included in the future of iron design...

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

