Women's TGL: Which Big Names Have Been Confirmed So Far?

TGL, launched in January 2025, was the brainchild of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods - and a new women's version is launching later this year.

Founded by TMRW Sports and in partnership with the PGA Tour, it is an indoor golf league that embraces the ever-evolving technology that permeates the modern game.

After the success of its first season, the very first Women’s TGL (WTGL) is now bracing for lift off this winter.

The WTGL will feature some of the world’s best female golfers, including Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson, and World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul.

Characterized by fast play and high energy, the indoor, tech-charged league will take place in the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

(Image credit: TGL)

A giant simulator screen (64x53 feet or roughly the height of a five-storey building) will be the target for tee shots and long-iron play, before players move to the 'GreenZone' for short game shots and putting.

If fans are concerned about a realistic putting surface, they should not be, as the green is situated on a 41-yard-wide turntable that is able to fully rotate and vary the slope degree.

Some of the biggest names in women’s golf have already signed up, including World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, World No.3 Charley Hull, Major winner Lexi Thompson, and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, 2014 US Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie West is coming out of retirement to compete in the WTGL this winter.

However, not all are convinced by the new tech-focused league, notably Nelly Korda, who is the biggest name not yet confirmed in the line-up. She recently called WTGL an 'unbelievable miss' and says she hasn't decided whether she will or won't take part.

“I have mixed feelings on it if I'm being very honest…and I'm surprised no other girls have, or no one's really spoken out about it. I think it's a huge and unbelievable miss that we're not playing alongside the men," the World No.2 told Golfweek.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"There's no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same exact amount of money.

"But I also think it's great that we are getting this opportunity, so that's my mixed feelings.”

Though vocal in expressing her concerns, Korda has not fully ruled herself out of joining the event in the future.

WTGL is scheduled to start in the winter of 2026-27, and Golf Monthly expects further information and signings to be announced in the coming months.

LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler spoke on the excitement of these new formats and how the women’s game is growing.

“Partnering with TMRW Sports on WTGL reflects our belief that innovation can help the game reach new fans and create greater visibility for LPGA athletes,” said Kessler.

“I’ve seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women’s game.

"It creates another global stage for our athletes… one that helps fans connect more deeply with them and continues to elevate the visibility and growth of women’s golf.”

WTGL confirmed players so far: