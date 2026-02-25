Open Qualifying Series 2026: Schedule And Results Ahead of Royal Birkdale

The Open Qualifying Series (OQS) offers 24 spots, over 15 qualifying events, across 13 countries. So far, six of these spots have been claimed, and five more are up for grabs this week alone.

The OQS provides a chance for golfers across the globe to fight for a place at this year’s 154th Open, which will be held at Royal Birkdale. So far, players have qualified from the DP World Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, and the Asian Tour.

Marco Penge’s playoff triumph over fellow Englishman Daniel Brown seized the sole spot on offer at the Spanish Open last October. His birdie on the first playoff hole was enough to secure what will be his fourth appearance at the game’s oldest championship.

Next up, the OQS jetsetted to the Japan Open, which also provided one ticket to Birkdale. Naoyuki Kataoka was the man to triumph out of the 120-player field, also in a playoff.

As well as confirming his attendance at the Open, it also guarantees him an exempt status for The Masters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The OGS then headed to Hong Kong at the end of October, where rising LIV Golf star Tom McKibbin came out on top. Another player who learnt his craft at Holywood Golf Club, the Rory McIlroy comparisons are often heard when his name is mentioned.

A first-time winner on the DP World Tour at the 2023 Porsche European Open in Hamburg, this will be the Northern Irishman’s third consecutive Open.

Going Down Under, Royal Melbourne placed three tickets to Birkdale on the table at the Australian Open. Adam Scott finished in fifth place to further highlight the 45-year old’s longevity. Scott, who came second in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St Annes, has played in the last 97 Major championships and made his Open debut in 2000.

Four-time PGA winner Si Woo Kim will return to Birkdale, the venue where he made his Open debut, as he claimed third place. South African Michael Hollick pinched the final place, earning his Championship debut after finishing fourth.

Winner Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen was already exempt, as was runner-up Cameron Smith, who lifted the Claret Jug at the home of golf in 2022.

This week, the Open Qualifying Series continues as five players are set to earn their way to Royal Birkdale.

Three places will be on offer at the DP World Tour's South African Open, and one each at the Asian Tour's New Zealand Open and Korn Ferry Tour's Argentina Open.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place between the 5-8 March, where one more spot will be available to fight for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flying back to the Far East in April and May, the Singapore Open provides two spots (23-26 April), the Korea Open one (21-24 May), and the Mizuno Open will deliver three (28-31 May).

At the Jack Nicklaus-founded The Memorial Tournament (4-7 June), players will fight for one place, and for three at the Canadian Open (11-14 June).

The OQS then heads down its final stretch, stopping at the Italian Open (25-28 June) where one place at the Open is available, before concluding at the Scottish Open (9-12 July) where a final three spots are up for grabs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Notable names who are yet to qualify include Justin Thomas and his good friend Rickie Fowler, as well as the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama. However, each could well earn their spot via the OWGR rankings later in the year.

PGA Tour stars Jason Day and Max Homa are still working their way towards qualified status, as are LIV players Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood.

Open Qualifying Series 2026 Schedule