Watch The PGA Championship Round Two: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play

Today, May 16, marks the second day of the second Major of 2025, the PGA Championship, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch round two at Quail Hollow, wherever you are in the world.

The opening day of the PGA Championship was a highly intriguing one. No-one would have predicted the top of the leaderboard after it. The top 10 on it does not feature anyone from within the world top-10 rankings.

None of the top three of Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis are even ranked in the top 60 golfers in the world. Davis, in 68th, is the highest ranked of the trio.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is one of five players sharing fourth place, after the 47-year-old was the only man to play a bogey-free opening round. He recorded his lowest opening round in a Major for 20 years.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy is 10 shots off the lead in a tie for 98th. He needs an improved second round just to avoid the cut: the top 70 and ties after the second round progress to the final two rounds.

What more suprises may be in store? You can see for yourself by watching the action live. Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the PGA Championshiptoday, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Watch the PGA Championship Round Two in the US

In the US, ESPN is taking charge of the second day of the PGA Championship 2025 on May 16.

The main broadcast for the day's play runs from 12pm to 7pm ET on ESPN, but you can also watch from the very first shot online at ESPN+ from 7am.

ESPN+ will also carry added coverage via a multi-feed streaming service, which includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

Sling TV is our favourite live TV streaming service and it carries ESPN live! New users get 50% off their first month. It's a great way to watch rounds one and two of the PGA Championship

What time is the PGA Championship on ESPN today?

Main coverage – 12pm-7pm ET on ESPN

– 12pm-7pm ET on ESPN Early coverage – 7am-12pm ET on ESPN+

– 7am-12pm ET on ESPN+ Featured Groups – Four in the morning, four in the afternoon

– Four in the morning, four in the afternoon Featured Holes (16, 17, 18) – 8am-7pm ET

Watch the PGA Championship Round Two in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with 11 hours of coverage on the second day of the PGA Championship 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Friday May 16.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

What time is the PGA Championship on in the UK?

The main broadcast of the PGA Championship today on Sky Sports runs from 1pm BST through to midnight.

Watch the PGA Championship Round Two in Canada

In Canada, the second day of the PGA Championship will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Friday May 16.

Main coverage will run all day from 7am to 7pm ET on TSN4. There will also be coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups on the streaming platform, TSN+.

To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

Watch the PGA Championship Round Two in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the second round of the PGA Championship on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Saturday May 17 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while you can watch all that and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports.

Can I watch the PGA Championship for free today?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the PGA Championship.

You can still technically watch the PGA Championship for free with a broadcaster free trial – Kayo Sports in Australia is offering a week-long free trial, as is YouTube TV, where you can watch ESPN.

Watch the PGA Championship Round Two from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

What time does the PGA Championship start today?

The first players off the tee today, May 16, in round two of the PGA Championship are Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, and Adam Hadwin at 7am ET / 12pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7pm ET / midnight BST.

Unlike the Masters, you can get live coverage of the PGA Championship from the very first tee shot until the final putt. In the US, ESPN+ has the first ball and the early coverage through noon, and carries on as the main ESPN TV channel fires up from 12pm-7pm ET.

The Featured Holes at Quail Hollow are 16, 17, 18, with streaming firing up at 8am ET to see the first of those who started on the back nine. Once again there are eight featured groups - four in the morning and four in the afternoon.

Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.

Main TV coverage times for PGA Championship today

► ESPN (US): 12pm-7pm ET on ESPN, from 7am on ESPN+

► Sky Sports (UK): 1pm-12am BST

► TSN (Canada): 7am-7pm ET

► Fox Sports (Aus): 3am-9am AEST (Saturday)

What are the Featured Groups at the PGA Championship today?

These are the eight groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters.

Morning

7.45am-12.15pm: Thomas, Johnson, Morikawa

Thomas, Johnson, Morikawa 7.55am-12.25pm: Reed, Spieth, Åberg





Afternoon

1.10pm-5.40pm: Mickelson, Fleetwood, Day

Mickelson, Fleetwood, Day 1.20pm-5.50pm: Rahm, Cantlay, Fitzpatrick

Rahm, Cantlay, Fitzpatrick 1.45pm-6.15pm: McIlroy, Schauffele, Scheffler

What are the Featured Holes at the PGA Championship today?

16

17

18

Coverage begins from 8am ET

PGA Championship Leaderboard after round one

1: Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T2: Ryan Gerard, Cam Davis (-5)

T4: Alex Smalley, Luke Donald, Ryan Fox, Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger, Alex Noren (-4)

T9: JT Poston, Keegan Bradley, Ryo Hisatsune, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Nico Echavarria, Rasmus Hojgaard, Rafael Campos, Michael Thorbjornsen (-3)