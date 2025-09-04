How To Watch The Ryder Cup 2025: Broadcasters, TV Guide

Watch the Ryder Cup 2025 for a blockbuster battle between the USA and Europe in one of the most eagerly-anticipated events in the sport of golf, with all the details right here on broadcasters, TV coverage, and live streaming.

Ryder Cup 2025: Key information ► Dates: September 26-28, 2025 ► Venue: Bethpage Black, New York ► TV & Streaming: NBC, USA Network, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The 2025 Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York from Friday September 26 to Sunday September 28, in the 45th edition of the biennial battle between a country and a continent.

USA are on home soil and that counts for a lot, with only two of the past 13 editions being won away from home, the last being Europe's famous 'Miracle at Medinah' triumph of 2012.

The Ryder Cup is always a hotly and passionately contested event, and the rivalry between the two sides has been stoked by USA's decision to pay its players for the first time, leading Europe's Rory McIlroy to say he "personally would pay for the privilege to play on the Ryder Cup".

It promises to be a fantastic occasion and you won't want to miss it, so read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the Ryder Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Where to watch The Ryder Cup in the US

Broadcast rights to the Ryder Cup 2025 in the US are held exclusively by broadcasting giant NBC, with coverage split across the flagship NBC channel, USA Network, and the Peacock streaming platform.

Where to watch The Ryder Cup in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Ryder Cup 2025 exclusively through Sky Sports.

The dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel will once again be turned into a special Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel, which will be the port of call for all the action.

How to watch the Ryder Cup in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Ryder Cup 2025 on Fox Sports and its streaming platform, Kayo Sports.

Can I watch the Ryder Cup for free?

The Ryder Cup's own website and app will provide free coverage via feeds of featured matches, so this is one way to watch pieces of the action, if not the whole thing.

At this stage, there are no dedicated free-to-air public service broadcasters showing the 2025 Ryder Cup, but we will update this piece if any do appear.

Last time, in 2023, there was free Ryder Cup coverage through RAI in Italy, but that was linked to Italy hosting the event in Rome.

Watch the Ryder Cup from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Ryder Cup format

The Ryder Cup is a match play competition, with 28 matches across the three days of competition.

The first two days, Friday and Saturday, see teammates pair up in matches played in foursomes (players take alternate shots) or four-balls (players play their own ball and the best score counts). The final day, Sunday, sees the players compete head-to-head in singles matches – 12 of them in total.

The matches all take place over 18 holes, at the end of which the winning side earns one point, or, if the scorecard is tied, the point is halved.

14.5 points represents the winning post in the Ryder Cup, given there are 28 in total on offer. If the scores are tied 14-14 at the end of Sunday, the defending champions (in this case Europe) retain the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup players

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler

JJ Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Harris English

Bryson DeChambeau

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Ben Griffin

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Team Europe

Rory McIlroy

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Rasmus Hojgaard

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Jon Rahm

Sepp Straka

Viktor Hovland

Ludvig Aberg

Matt Fitzpatrick