What Time Is The PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic On TV?

The PGA Tour has grabbed its passport and travelled overseas for the Baycurrent Classic at Japan's Yokohama Country Club near Tokyo.

This week will be the seventh of nine non-US events throughout the year, with two more still to come before the FedEx Cup Fall reaches its conclusion.

Previously called the Zozo Championship, the Baycurrent Classic began in 2019 and has largely been contested at Narashino Country Club in the fall.

However, there was one exception when - in 2020 - the tournament was forced to remain in the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That year, Sherwood Country Club in California hosted.

For 2025, Yokohama CC will stage the PGA Tour's Japanese stop as players like Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama battle it out for the title.

Collin Morikawa (left) and Xander Schauffele (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the unique location of this week's tournament poses a slight complication for PGA Tour fans all over the world as the action is not in its usual time slot.

Japan Time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time and 16 hours ahead of Pacific Time, so when the Baycurrent Classic begins just outside of Tokyo on Thursday morning, it will still be Wednesday evening in New York, Orlando and Atlanta and Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland.

Meanwhile, European viewers in countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Spain face around an eight-hour time difference, with the time gap reducing the further east a person is watching from.

An added complication involves the earlier shift in round one tee times due to the effects of Typhoon Halong.

Play has been brought forward by two hours to avoid any possible issues at Yokohama CC later on Thursday, with the move benefitting American golf fans - particularly on the west coast - but likely ensuring most European viewers don't see a shot.

REVISED tee times for the first and second rounds of the Baycurrent ClassicDue to projected impacts from Typhoon Halong, the first round starting times will be moved forward 2 hours (6:45 - 8:57 am). https://t.co/cTIBUtFWce pic.twitter.com/e7auPybICpOctober 8, 2025

The action is due to begin at 6:45am in Japan on Thursday and will likely last until roughly 2pm at the latest. Then, from Friday through until Sunday, a 4pm finish (Japan Time) should be the norm as tee-off times begin shortly before 9am (JT) in the no-cut event.

Golf Channel broadcast times begin at 11pm (ET) and end at 3am (ET), starting with Wednesday night into Thursday, while Sky Sports Golf broadcast times are 4am (BST) until 8am (BST) from the early hours of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday night, Golf Channel has altered its broadcast times to between 9pm and 1am (ET).

Below are the full Baycurrent Classic broadcast windows for both ET and BST.

BAYCURRENT CLASSIC TV TIMES

US (ET)

Round One - Oct 8-9: Wednesday 9:00pm - Thursday 1:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Wednesday 9:00pm - Thursday 1:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Round Two - Oct 9-10: Thursday 11:00pm - Friday 3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Thursday 11:00pm - Friday 3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Round Three - Oct 10-11: Friday 11:00pm - Saturday 3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday 11:00pm - Saturday 3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Round Four 11-12: Saturday 11:00pm - Sunday 3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK (BST)

Thursday, October 9 - Round One: 4:00am - 8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

4:00am - 8:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, October 10 - Round Two: 4:00am - 8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

4:00am - 8:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, October 11 - Round Three: 4:00am - 8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

4:00am - 8:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, October 12 - Round Four: 4:00am - 8:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

WATCH BAYCURRENT CLASSIC FROM ANYWHERE

The Baycurrent Classic is streaming live in the following locations:

► US: Golf Channel via Sling

► UK: Sky Sports

► Australia: Kayo Sports (7-day free trial)

Out of the country this week? You can still access your usual streaming services while abroad by using a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can disguise your device's location, enabling you to watch watch the Baycurrent Classic on the move. So whether you're streaming on Sling, NowTV, or Kayo Sports, you can enjoy your usual coverage uninterrupted.

NordVPN is the best, according to our office mates over at TechRadar.

