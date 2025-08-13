BMW Championship 2025: Round One And Two Tee Times

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler and World No.2, Rory McIlroy have been paired together through the first couple of rounds of the BMW Championship.

The leading duo - who have nine Majors between them after clinching three of the four in 2025 - will go off at 11:16am ET (4:16pm BST) on Thursday before beginning at 1:38pm ET (6:38pm BST) in Friday's second round.

McIlroy is returning to the PGA Tour for the first time since The Open as a result of opting to skip the FedEx St Jude Championship last week - something he said he would do given his packed international schedule until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Scheffler is fresh off a T3rd at TPC Southwind which only served to strengthen his already vice-like grip on the number one spot in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Scheffler and McIlroy's grouping is not the only Ryder Cup-themed tee time through the first two rounds, though, with Justin Rose and JJ Spaun having been put together on Thursday and Friday.

McIlroy (left) and Scheffler were paired together at the 2025 PGA Championship as well (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose defeated Spaun in a tense playoff in last week's FedEx Cup Playoffs first round - a result which ensured both players were locks for next month's team clash at Bethpage Black.

They will be reacquainted at 1:38pm ET on Thursday before doing it all again during round two, starting at 11:05am ET (4:05pm BST).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A handful of the other standout pairings include Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg, Keegan Bradley and Maverick McNealy as well as Justin Thomas playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Due to Sepp Straka withdrawing from the event in the build-up, JT Poston will play on his own through the first two rounds.

Below is the full list of round one and round two tee times for the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES: ROUND ONE

All groups to tee off from hole 1

ET (BST)

9:21am (2:21pm): J.T. Poston

J.T. Poston 9:32am (2:32pm): Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim

Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim 9:43am (2:43pm): Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry

Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry 9:54am (2:43pm): Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith

Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith 10:05am (3:05pm): Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 10:16am (3:16pm): Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia

Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia 10:27am (3:27pm): Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry 10:43am (3:43pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay 10:54am (3:54pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy 11:05am (4:05pm): Ben Griffin, Russell Henley

Ben Griffin, Russell Henley 11:16am (4:16pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy 11:27am (4:27pm): Andrew Novak, Harris English

Andrew Novak, Harris English 11:38am (4:38pm): Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas

Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas 11:54am (4:54pm): Harry Hall, Jason Day

Harry Hall, Jason Day 12:05pm (5:05pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim 12:16pm (5:16pm): Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy

Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy 12:27pm (5:27pm): Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger

Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger 12:38pm (5:38pm): Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman 12:49pm (5:49pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

Sam Burns, Sungjae Im 1:05pm (6:05pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre 1:16pm (6:16pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners 1:27pm (6:27pm): Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 1:38pm (6:38pm): Justin Rose, JJ Spaun

Justin Rose, JJ Spaun 1:49pm (6:49pm): Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg 2:00pm (7:00pm): Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES: ROUND TWO

All groups to tee off from hole 1

ET (BST)

9:21am (2:21pm): Harry Hall, Jason Day

Harry Hall, Jason Day 9:32am (2:32pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim 9:43am (2:43pm): Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy

Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy 9:54am (2:43pm): Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger

Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger 10:05am (3:05pm): Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman 10:16am (3:16pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

Sam Burns, Sungjae Im 10:27am (3:27pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre 10:43am (3:43pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners 10:54am (3:54pm): Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 11:05am (4:05pm): Justin Rose, JJ Spaun

Justin Rose, JJ Spaun 11:16am (4:16pm): Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg 11:27am (4:27pm): Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley

Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley 11:38am (4:38pm): J.T. Poston

J.T. Poston 11:54am (4:54pm): Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim

Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim 12:05pm (5:05pm): Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry

Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry 12:16pm (5:16pm): Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith

Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith 12:27pm (5:27pm): Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 12:38pm (5:38pm): Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia

Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia 12:49pm (5:49pm): Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry 1:05pm (6:05pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay 1:16pm (6:16pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy 1:27pm (6:27pm): Ben Griffin, Russell Henley

Ben Griffin, Russell Henley 1:38pm (6:38pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy 1:49pm (6:49pm): Andrew Novak, Harris English

Andrew Novak, Harris English 2:00pm (7:00pm): Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas

How To Watch The BMW Championship

US/ET

Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 2:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

2:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 2:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

2:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC/Peacock)

1:00pm - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC/Peacock)

UK/BST