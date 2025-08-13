BMW Championship 2025: Round One And Two Tee Times
Tee times for the first two rounds of the BMW Championship have been unveiled, with a couple of eye-catching groups sure to attract plenty of attention
World No.1, Scottie Scheffler and World No.2, Rory McIlroy have been paired together through the first couple of rounds of the BMW Championship.
The leading duo - who have nine Majors between them after clinching three of the four in 2025 - will go off at 11:16am ET (4:16pm BST) on Thursday before beginning at 1:38pm ET (6:38pm BST) in Friday's second round.
McIlroy is returning to the PGA Tour for the first time since The Open as a result of opting to skip the FedEx St Jude Championship last week - something he said he would do given his packed international schedule until the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Scheffler is fresh off a T3rd at TPC Southwind which only served to strengthen his already vice-like grip on the number one spot in the FedEx Cup rankings.
Scheffler and McIlroy's grouping is not the only Ryder Cup-themed tee time through the first two rounds, though, with Justin Rose and JJ Spaun having been put together on Thursday and Friday.
Rose defeated Spaun in a tense playoff in last week's FedEx Cup Playoffs first round - a result which ensured both players were locks for next month's team clash at Bethpage Black.
They will be reacquainted at 1:38pm ET on Thursday before doing it all again during round two, starting at 11:05am ET (4:05pm BST).
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A handful of the other standout pairings include Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg, Keegan Bradley and Maverick McNealy as well as Justin Thomas playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood.
Due to Sepp Straka withdrawing from the event in the build-up, JT Poston will play on his own through the first two rounds.
Below is the full list of round one and round two tee times for the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club.
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES: ROUND ONE
All groups to tee off from hole 1
ET (BST)
- 9:21am (2:21pm): J.T. Poston
- 9:32am (2:32pm): Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim
- 9:43am (2:43pm): Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry
- 9:54am (2:43pm): Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
- 10:05am (3:05pm): Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 10:16am (3:16pm): Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:27am (3:27pm): Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
- 10:43am (3:43pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:54am (3:54pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Ben Griffin, Russell Henley
- 11:16am (4:16pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 11:27am (4:27pm): Andrew Novak, Harris English
- 11:38am (4:38pm): Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:54am (4:54pm): Harry Hall, Jason Day
- 12:05pm (5:05pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 12:16pm (5:16pm): Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger
- 12:38pm (5:38pm): Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:49pm (5:49pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:16pm (6:16pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
- 1:27pm (6:27pm): Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:38pm (6:38pm): Justin Rose, JJ Spaun
- 1:49pm (6:49pm): Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg
- 2:00pm (7:00pm): Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES: ROUND TWO
All groups to tee off from hole 1
ET (BST)
- 9:21am (2:21pm): Harry Hall, Jason Day
- 9:32am (2:32pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 9:43am (2:43pm): Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy
- 9:54am (2:43pm): Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger
- 10:05am (3:05pm): Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:16am (3:16pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 10:27am (3:27pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:43am (3:43pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
- 10:54am (3:54pm): Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Justin Rose, JJ Spaun
- 11:16am (4:16pm): Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg
- 11:27am (4:27pm): Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley
- 11:38am (4:38pm): J.T. Poston
- 11:54am (4:54pm): Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim
- 12:05pm (5:05pm): Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry
- 12:16pm (5:16pm): Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:27pm (5:27pm): Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 12:38pm (5:38pm): Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:49pm (5:49pm): Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:16pm (6:16pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 1:27pm (6:27pm): Ben Griffin, Russell Henley
- 1:38pm (6:38pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 1:49pm (6:49pm): Andrew Novak, Harris English
- 2:00pm (7:00pm): Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas
How To Watch The BMW Championship
US/ET
- Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 2:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 2:00pm - 6:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC/Peacock)
UK/BST
- Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 5:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 5:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 4:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 4:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.