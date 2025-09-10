Procore Championship Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two

The Procore Championship comes from Silverado Resort in California, where a stronger field than usual will tee it up.

This year, the first of the FedEx Cup Fall events benefits from its proximity to the Ryder Cup, which begins at Bethpage Black in just two weeks.

As a result, 10 of the US team is in the field, with only Xander Schauffele, who has recently become a parent, and LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau missing out.

That means some of the world's biggest names are competing, among them Scottie Scheffler.

He's grouped with fellow Ryder Cup stars J.J Spaun and Russell Henley on the first two days, with the three getting started at 3:38pm EDT (8:38pm BST) in the first round and 10:33am EDT (3:33pm BST) in the second round.

Scottie Scheffler is grouped with J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two more players from Keegan Bradley's team are Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, and they will play alongside Gary Woodland in the first two rounds, with a tee time of 4:00pm BST (9:00pm EDT) on Thursday and 10:55am EDT (3:55pm BST) on Friday.

Another standout group sees three more of the Ryder Cup team, Cameron Young, Ben Griffin and Justin Thomas, play together.

They begin at 4:11pm BST (9:11pm EDT) on Thursday and 11:06am BST (4:06pm EDT) on Friday.

Justin Thomas is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out all the tee times for the first two rounds of the Procore Championship below.

Procore Championship Tee Times - Round One

EDT (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

10:00am (3:00pm): Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky/Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura

Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky/Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura 10:11am (3:11pm): Chez Revie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder/Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley

Chez Revie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder/Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley 10:22am (3:22pm): Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki/Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young

Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki/Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young 10:33am (3:33pm): Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kucher/Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire

Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kucher/Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire 10:44am (3:44pm): Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas/Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo

Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas/Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo 10:55am (3:55pm): Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman/Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa

Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman/Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa 11:06am (4:06pm): Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley/Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley/Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An 11:17am (4:17pm): Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer/Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns

Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer/Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns 11:28am (4:28pm): Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett/Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul

Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett/Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul 11:39am (4:39pm): Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira/Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a)

Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira/Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a) 11:50am (4:50pm): Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe/Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a)

Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe/Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a) 12:01pm (5:01pm): Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson/Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings

Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson/Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings 3:05pm (8:05pm): Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker/George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson

Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker/George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson 3:16pm (8:16pm): Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo/James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornson

Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo/James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornson 3:27pm (8:27pm): Max McGreavy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy/Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjorn Olesen

Max McGreavy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy/Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjorn Olesen 3:38pm (8:38pm): Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley/Rafeal Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson

Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley/Rafeal Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson 3:49pm (8:49pm): Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson/Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk

Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson/Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk 4:00pm (9:00pm): Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland/Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland/Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell 4:11pm (9:11pm): Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas/Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles

Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas/Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles 4:22pm (9:22pm): Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker/Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman

Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker/Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman 4:33pm (9:33pm): Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner/Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu

Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner/Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu 4:44pm (9:44pm): Tim Wilding, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)/Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk

Tim Wilding, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)/Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk 4:55pm (9:55pm): Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)/Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams

Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)/Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams 5:06pm (10:06pm): Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous/Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park

Procore Championship Tee Times - Round Two

EDT (BST)

10th Tee/1st Tee

10:00am (3:00pm): Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker/George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson

Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, Danny Walker/George McNeill, Jackson Suber, Paul Peterson 10:11am (3:11pm): Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo/James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornson

Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, Ricky Castillo/James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornson 10:22am (3:22pm): Max McGreavy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy/Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjorn Olesen

Max McGreavy, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy/Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbjorn Olesen 10:33am (3:33pm): Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley/Rafeal Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson

Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley/Rafeal Campos, Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson 10:44am (3:44pm): Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson/Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk

Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson/Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk 10:55am (3:55pm): Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland/Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland/Luke List, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell 11:06am (4:06pm): Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas/Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles

Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas/Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles 11:17am (4:17pm): Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker/Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman

Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker/Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, Ben Silverman 11:28am (4:28pm): Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner/Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu

Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner/Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Brandon Wu 11:39am (4:39pm): Tim Wilding, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)/Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk

Tim Wilding, Gordon Sargent, Ethan Fang (a)/Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, Steven Fisk 11:50am (450pm): Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)/Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams

Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, Tyler Watts (a)/Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, Matthew Adams 12:01pm (5:01pm): Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous/Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park

Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, Jim Knous/Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Sangha Park 3:05pm (8:05pm): Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky/Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura

Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky/Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura 3:16pm (8:16pm): Chez Revie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder/Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley

Chez Revie, Jason Dufner, Sam Ryder/Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, Hayden Buckley 3:27pm (8:27pm): Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki/Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young

Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki/Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Carson Young 3:38pm (8:38pm): Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kucher/Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire

Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kucher/Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire 3:49pm (8:49pm): Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas/Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo

Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas/Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo 4:00pm (9:00pm): Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman/Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa

Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, Max Greyserman/Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa 4:11pm (9:11pm): Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley/Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley/Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An 4:22pm (9:22pm): Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer/Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns

Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer/Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, David Skinns 4:33pm (9:33pm): Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett/Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul

Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett/Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul 4:44pm (9:44pm): Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira/Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a)

Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, Corey Pereira/Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, Jackson Koivun (a) 4:55pm (9:55pm): Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe/Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a)

Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, Gunner Wiebe/Matthew Riedel, David Ford, Miles Russell (a) 5:06pm (10:06pm): Noah Goodwin, John Pak, Tom Johnson/Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, Justin Hastings

How To Watch The Procore Championship In The US

Thursday, September 11th: 6:00pm-9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday, September 12th: 1:00pm-4:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday, September 13th: 6:00pm-9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday, September 14th: 6:00pm-9:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The Procore Championship In The UK

Thursday, September 11th: 6:00pm-11:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 6:00pm-2:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, September 12th: 1:00pm-4:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 6:00pm-12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, September 13th: 11:00pm-2:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 6:00pm-9:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11:00pm-2:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, September 14th: 6:00pm-9:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event), 6:00pm-9:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11:00pm-2:00am (Sky Sports Golf)