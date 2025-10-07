Tony Finau Withdraws From Baycurrent Classic
The six-time PGA Tour winner was among the star names in the field this week in Japan until he withdrew on Monday
Tony Finau has withdrawn from this week's Baycurrent Classic, the PGA Tour has confirmed.
No reason was given for the American's withdrawal, which comes after his T99th finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this past weekend in Scotland.
Finau was due to fly to Japan for the 78-man limited-field PGA Tour event at Yokohama Country Club this week, where he was among the star names in the field.
The 36-year-old has been replaced by Sam Ryder.
Six-time PGA Tour winner Finau has dropped to 66th in the world this year after recording just one top-10 on the PGA Tour, which was his T5th finish at the Genesis Invitational back in February.
Ryder is on his way to Japan after finishing T29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship this past weekend in Jackson, Mississippi. The American is down in 111th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings so is in need of a good result to retain his playing status for 2026.
There are just five events remaining on the FedEx Cup Fall schedule, with the top 100 retaining their cards and qualifying for The Players Championship.
Numbers 101-125 will have conditional status for next year and are eligible for the PGA Tour Q-School to try and regain their cards.
Nico Echavarria defends the title this week after beating Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman by a single stroke last time out. Thomas is back this year along with big names including Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and 2023 champion Collin Morikawa.
