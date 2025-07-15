The Open Championship Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two

Players have discovered which side of the draw they have been given ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The weather forecast for the days ahead is extremely changeable with multiple patches of rain, sunshine, blustery winds and even the possibility of a thunderstorm or two on the cards.

With that in mind, starting times across the first two days will be crucial as - first and foremost - the big names will want to ensure they make it through to the weekend.

One man who failed to do that last time Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links hosted was Rory McIlroy. He posted a quadruple bogey eight on the opening hole and went on to miss the cut as Shane Lowry took over the majority of home support on his way to winning.

As the World No.2 tries to at least stick around for all four days this time, he will play alongside Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood and two-time Major winner, Justin Thomas in the afternoon-morning wave across Thursday and Friday's action.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world-class trio make up Game 46 and will begin from the first at 3:10pm BST - the seventh-last group of the opening day. When they each begin their respective quests to either power on near the top or simply make the cut on Friday, the hat-trick of fan favorites will be Game 20 and tee off at 10:09am BST.

Another Ryder Cup-themed trio have been drawn with an afternoon start time on Thursday. Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose could be facing off at Bethpage Black later this year, but first they will meet on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush at 2:48pm BST.

The following day, MacIntyre, DeChambeau and Rose have been scheduled to begin as Game 18 at 9:47am BST.

In between McIlroy and DeChambeau's groups on both days - in what is sure to be a heavily-followed series of tee times - are Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Ludvig Aberg. The Scandinavian pair and their American playing partner will go off as Game 19 on Thursday at 2:59pm BST before switching to Game 19 at 9:58am BST on Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the opposite side of the draw are two groups of Major-winning powerhouses. Starting at 9:58am BST on Thursday, defending champion Xander Schauffele, US Open winner JJ Spaun and two-time Major winner Jon Rahm will begin their week together.

The following tee time (10:09am BST), Game 20, consists of 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, 2021 winner Collin Morikawa and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Schauffele, Spaun and Rahm will then go off at 2:59pm BST on Friday afternoon while Lowry, Morikawa and Scheffler will follow along at 3:10pm BST.

Padraig Harrington will hit the opening tee shot of the 153rd Open at 6:35am BST on Thursday. His playing partners through the first two days are Nicolai Hojgaard and Northern Ireland's own Tom McKibbin.

Below are the full tee times for rounds one and two of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Open Round One Tee Times

All groups begin on the first hole - BST (ET)

6:35am (1:35am): Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin

Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin 6:46am (1:46am): Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, KJ Choi

Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, KJ Choi 6:57am (1:57am): Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a) 7:08am (2:08am): Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen 7:19am (2:19am): Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ryan Peake

Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ryan Peake 7:30am (2:30am): Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard 7:41am (2:41am): Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson 7:52am (2:52am): Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert 8:03am (3:03am): Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu 8:14am (3:14am): Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood 8:25am (3:25am): Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes 8:36am (3:36am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a) 8:47am (3:47am): Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg 9:03am (4:03am): Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier 9:14am (4:14am): Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a) 9:25am (4:25am): Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick 9:36am (4:36am): Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia 9:47am (4:47am): Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka 9:58am (4:58am): Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm 10:09am (5:09am): Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 10:20am (5:20am): Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge 10:31am (5:31am): Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed 10:42am (5:42am): Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a) 10:53am (5:53am): Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen 11:04am (6:04am): Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg 11:15am (6:15am): Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng 11:26am (6:26am): Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman 11:47am (6:47am): Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a) 11:58am (6:58am): Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown 12:09pm (7:09am): Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a) 12:20pm (7:20am): Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia 12:31pm (7:31am): Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace 12:42pm (7:42am): Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino 12:53pm (7:53am): Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a) 1:04pm (8:04am): Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry 1:15pm (8:15am): Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo 1:26pm (8:26am): Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger 1:37pm (8:37am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque 1:48pm (8:48am): Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall 2:04pm (9:04am): Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner 2:15pm (9:15am): JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz 2:26pm (9:26am): Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann

Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann 2:37pm (9:37am): Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee 2:48pm (9:48am): Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose 2:59pm (9:59am): Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland 3:10pm (10:10am): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 3:21pm (10:21am): Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau 3:32pm (10:32am): Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim 3:43pm (10:43am): Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a) 3:54pm (10:54am): Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a) 4:05pm (11:05am): Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes 4:16pm (11:16am): Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

The Open Round Two Tee Times

All groups begin on the first hole - BST (ET)