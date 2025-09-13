BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Four
Adrien Saddier and Alex Noren share the lead ahead of the final round of the BMW PGA Championship
With one round to play of the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, Adrien Saddier and 2017 winner Alex Noren share the lead over LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton.
Saddier carded a round of 65 on Saturday, with Noren producing a 66, helped by an eagle on the 18th, to give them the advantage.
However, Hatton's 64 was even more impressive to leave him just two back of the leaders. The three start their final round at 6.10am EDT (11.10am BST).
They're not the only ones who will be dreaming of lifting the trophy on Sunday evening. Viktor Hovland is just three behind on 12 under, while Darren Fichardt heads into the final round with four shots to claw back.
They are in the penultimate group along with Harry Hall, who begins the final round on 10 under. The trio gets underway at 6.00am EDT (11.00am BST).
Among five others on 10 under are Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed, and they will begin at 5.50am EDT (10.50 BST).
Check out all the tee times for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship here.
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Four
EDT (BST)
- 1.55am (6.55am): Angel Hidalgo, Jeff Winther
- 2.05am (7.05am): Danny Willett, Thomas Pieters
- 2.15m (7.15am): Jorge Campillo, Jeong weon Ko, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.25am (7.25am): Joose Luiten, Yannik Paul, Daniel Hillier
- 2.35am (7.35am): Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten
- 2.45am (7.45am): Rory McIlroy, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 2.55am (7.55am): Ryan Fox, Thomas Detry, Shaun Norris
- 3.10am (8.10am): Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Pablo Larrazabal
- 3.20am (8.20am): Sam Bairstow, Kazuma Kabori, Adam Scott
- 3.30am (8.30am): Ryan Gerard, Angel Ayora, Johannes Veerman
- 3.40am (8.40am): Justin Rose, Joakim Lagergren, Dylan Naidoo
- 3.50am (8.50am): Sean Crocker, Jon Rahm, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 4.00am (9.00am): Brandon Stone, Eugenio Chacarra, Shane Lowry
- 4.15am (9.15am): Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Connor Syme
- 4.25am (9.25am): Antoine Rozner, Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 4.35am (9.35am): Hideki Matsuyama, Marco Penge, Darius van Driel
- 4.45am (9.45am): Martin Couvra, Elvis Smylie, Tom McKibbin
- 4.55am (9.55am): Jacques Kruyswijk, Laurie Canter, Min Woo Lee
- 5.05am (10.05am): Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Richie Ramsay
- 5.20am (10.20am): Adrian Otaegui, Oliver Lindell, Francesco Laporta
- 5.30am (10.30am): Tom Vaillant, Kristoffer Reitan, Guido Migliozzi
- 5.40am (10.40am): Joaquin Niemann, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai
- 5.50am (10.50am): Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
- 6.00am (11.00am): Harry Hall, Darren Fichardt, Viktor Hovland
- 6.10am (11.10am): Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Adrien Saddier
