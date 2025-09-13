BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Four

With one round to play of the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, Adrien Saddier and 2017 winner Alex Noren share the lead over LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton.

Saddier carded a round of 65 on Saturday, with Noren producing a 66, helped by an eagle on the 18th, to give them the advantage.

However, Hatton's 64 was even more impressive to leave him just two back of the leaders. The three start their final round at 6.10am EDT (11.10am BST).

Alex Noren shares the lead with Adrien Saddier with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

They're not the only ones who will be dreaming of lifting the trophy on Sunday evening. Viktor Hovland is just three behind on 12 under, while Darren Fichardt heads into the final round with four shots to claw back.

They are in the penultimate group along with Harry Hall, who begins the final round on 10 under. The trio gets underway at 6.00am EDT (11.00am BST).

Among five others on 10 under are Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed, and they will begin at 5.50am EDT (10.50 BST).

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship here.

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Four

EDT (BST)