Wyndham Championship 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win
Who are the Golf Monthly team backing at the Wyndham Championship, the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs?
After Kurt Kitayama produced a stunning display over the weekend to claim the 3M Open, the PGA Tour moves to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Taking place in North Carolina, the Wyndham Championship was first played in 1938 and has been on the PGA Tour calendar ever since, with it the final regulation event of the 2025 season.
Providing players with a last-chance opportunity to rack up FedEx Cup points before the Playoffs next week, it has provided some epic drama over its history.
Last year, Aaron Rai claimed a two stroke victory to claim his maiden PGA Tour title. The Englishman returns for 2025, alongside some big names in the form of Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler.
Although the likes of Major winner, Wyndham Clark, has withdrawn, the Wyndham Championship is set-up to be a big tournament in terms of the final result of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Wyndham Championship Course Guide: Sedgefield Country Club
Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina was opened in 1926 and has held the Wyndham Championship since 2008, when Carl Pettersson won by two strokes.
A private members club, it is one of the few courses on the PGA Tour that has seen a 59 around its layout, with Brandt Snedeker firing the magic number in 2011, which just so happens to be the course record.
Measuring 7,131-yards, the par-70 layout is on the shorter side in terms of length on the PGA Tour calendar, which is why scores between 14-and-22-under-par have won around it.
Featuring four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two par 5s, the longest of which is 545-yards, Sedgefield Country Club, arguably, prioritizes accuracy over distance when it comes to a good score.
Last year's winner, Rai, led the field in terms of Strokes Gained: Approach to Green, while the Englishman was T8 in terms of Driving Accuracy and T3 in Greens in Regulation. What's more, he was 63rd in Driving Distance, showing the point that accuracy will, likely, play a big part in the outcome.
Wyndham Championship Previous Winners
Year
Champion
Score
2024
Aaron Rai
-18 (Two Strokes)
2023
Lucas Glover
-20 (Two Strokes)
2022
Tom Kim
-20 (Five Strokes)
2021
Kevin Kisner
-15 (Playoff - Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan)
2020
Jim Herman
-21 (One Stroke)
2019
JT Poston
-22 (One Stroke)
2018
Brandt Snedeker
-21 (Three Strokes)
2017
Henrik Stenson
-22 (One Stroke)
2016
Si Woo Kim
-21 (Five Strokes)
2015
Davis Love III
-17 (One Stroke)
Wyndham Championship Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000)
- Aaron Rai (+2500)
- Ben Griffin (+2500)
- Keegan Bradley (+2800)
- Robert MacIntyre (+2800)
- Akshay Bhatia (+3300)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)
- Jake Knapp (+3300)
- Jordan Spieth (+3300)
- Kurt Kitayama (+3500)
- Lucas Glover (+3500)
- Si Woo Kim (+3500)
- Harry Hall (+4000)
- Adam Scott (+4500)
- Luke Clanton (+4500)
- Nicolai Hojgaard (+4500)
- Rickie Fowler (+4500)
- Sam Stevens (+4500)
- All other players priced at +5000 or higher
Wyndham Championship Betting Picks
Pick 1: Hideki Matsuyama +3300 @ BetMGM
Matsuyama is unbeatable when he’s at his best, and he looks like he’s getting closer to the form that saw him win The Sentry in January at 35-under-par.
The 2021 Masters champion was T16 at Royal Portrush after a T13 finish at the Rocket Classic. What's more, Sedgefield CC is a good fit for him, as it favors accuracy and strong iron play over out-and-out distance so, with this recent uptick in form, I like his chances this week.
Pick 2: Adam Scott +4500 @ BetMGM
The Aussie needs a strong week to make the Playoffs and he is more than capable, especially around this golf course. Scott was T7 here last year and was a four-foot putt away from winning in 2021, when he missed on the first playoff hole against five other players.
He missed the cut badly at Royal Portrush, but made the weekend at the 3M Open last time out, so I’m confident he can put some good scores together once again.
Pick 1: Ben Griffin +2800 @ BetMGM
Although he has missed the cut in his last two starts, there's enough to convince me that Griffin will be a factor at Sedgefield Country Club this week, especially when you look at previous form.
Finishing T7 last year, which included a seven-under 63, shows the American can go low at this venue, Griffin has also been one of the best players on the PGA Tour in 2025. In his last six starts before missing the cut, his worse finish was T14, demonstrating an insane amount of consistency. Having taken a week off after The Open, I'm hoping he'll be refreshed and ready to give it one big push before the Playoffs and, potentially, a Ryder Cup.
Pick 2: Matt Wallace +6600 @ BetMGM
Wallace has produced some fine results of late, the highlight of which was a T3 finish at the 3M Open last week, where he carded four rounds in the 60s to finish just a few back of Kitayama.
Prior to that performance, he made the cut at The Open and Genesis Scottish Open, finishing inside the top 25 at both the US Open and PGA Championship. The Englishman finished T23 at this event last year, so has a good course record and, with a good recent run of results being a plus, I believe Wallace can carry on his form.
Pick 1: Matt Fitzpatrick +2000 @ BetMGM
In a field which is as strong as it is wide open, I'm backing the in-form Englishman to take that next step back towards his best by winning the final regular event of the season.
This course requires the winner to be right on it with their irons, and that's where Fitzpatrick generally thrives. He also has the distance and accuracy off the tee to help set up plenty of birdie chances, and his form in recent weeks is trending in the right direction with three top 10s in a row. A win this week will, likely, cement his spot on Team Europe for the Ryder Cup, so he will be desperate to make it happen.
Pick 2: Nicolai Hojgaard +5000 @ BetMGM
Hojgaard needs a good result this week to avoid being one of the big names to miss out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and I think he has the ability and the game to contend.
Having gained at least +0.84 Strokes: Approach in four of his past five starts, Hojgaard can give himself plenty of looks at Sedgefield. Should he take them, he will continue his run of three top 25s in a row, the best of which was a T4 in Scotland. Although he missed the cut here last year, Hojgaard was T14 in 2023 after losing 0.63 strokes to the field around the green. A better short game in 2025 could lead to a perfectly-timed win...
How To Watch The Wyndham Championship
US/ET
- Thursday 31st July: 6.45am - 3.00pm (ESPN+), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Friday 1st August: 6.45am - 3.00pm (ESPN+), 3.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday 2nd August: 7.45am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+/CBS Sports App)
- Sunday 3rd August: 7.45am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+/CBS Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday 31st July: 7.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 1st August: 7.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 2nd August: 7.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 3rd August: 7.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf UK
+900
Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
