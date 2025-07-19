How To Watch The Open Final Round: Live Streams, TV Details, Timings As Scottie Scheffler Aims To Emulate Tiger Woods

Today, July 20, The Champion Golfer of the Year will be decided, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch Sunday's play at Royal Portrush, wherever you are in the world.

Scottie Scheffler, in carding a third round four-under par 67, has extended his lead to four shots going into the final day. Could the three-time Major winner become the first World No.1 to be crowned Champion Golf of the Year since Tiger Woods in 2006?

He goes out last on Sunday, at 2.30pm BST, alongside second-placed Haotong Li. Twenty-nine-year-old Li came third in his Open debut, in 2017, but in his last three Open appearances he has missed the cut.

Home favourite Rory McIlroy, who posted a five-under 66 on Saturday to move into a four-way tie for fourth, is six shots off the lead. He is in the penultimate group, playing with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, who is in third place overnight.

Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch The Open today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Free coverage

You can watch the final round of The Open for free using the tournament's own streaming service, R&A TV. Coverage is limited to Featured Groups, so but these cover the the leading players at the start of the day's play.

You can also watch NBC's coverage via a free trial with Fubo, or Fox Sports coverage in Australia via a free trial with Kayo.

Watch final day of The Open from anywhere

Away from home today? Most streaming platform are geo-restricted, which means they don't normally work abroad, but with a VPN, they do.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a piece of internet security software that alters your device's location, allowing you to access your usual golf streaming services wherever you are in the world.

Watch The Open final round in the US

The final round of The Open will be broadcast today exclusively in the US by NBC, across the main NBC channel, the USA Network channel, and the streaming platform, Peacock.

The early action will be on USA Network, from 4am ET to 7am ET, before the main phase of play airs on NBC and Peacock from 7am ET through to the end of the tournament, around 2pm ET. Peacock will also have supplementary feeds throughout the day's play.

USA Network and NBC come on most cable packages. To watch USA Network online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo, which has a seven-day free trial right now. To watch NBC online, Peacock ($7.99 per month) has you covered.

Watch The Open Championship 2025 in the UK

In the host country of the UK, the final day of The Open is being shown exclusively by Sky Sports.

You'll find the day's play on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf, with the main coverage starting at 10am BST and preceded by two hours of build-up for the early starters. To stream Sky Sports, a Now TV day pass will cost you £14.99

The Open Championship: Rest of the World Broadcasters

Australia: Fox Sports / Kayo Sports (7-day free trial)

Fox Sports / Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) Brazil, Argentina, Chile: ESPN Latin America

ESPN Latin America Canada: TSN / BDS

TSN / BDS Denmark / Norway / Sweden: V Sport Golf

V Sport Golf France: Canal Plus Golf +

Canal Plus Golf + Germany / Austria / Switzerland: Sky Germany

Sky Germany Italy: Sky Italia

Sky Italia Japan: U-Next / JGN

U-Next / JGN New Zealand: Sky TV

Sky TV South Africa: SuperSport Africa

SuperSport Africa South Korea: JTBC

What time is The Open on today?

The first pairing off the tee today, July 20, at The Open is Matti Schmid and Riki Kawamoto, at 8.30am BST / 3.30am ET. Play is expected to conclude around 7pm BST / 2pm ET.

Main TV coverage continues throughout the day – exact timings vary by broadcaster but all major rights-holders have eight hours of coverage scheduled through to the end of today's play.

As with the opening rounds, there are still dedicated feeds for Featured Groups and Featured Holes being shown across all those major broadcasters' streaming platforms, as well as R&A TV.

Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.

The leading pair, Haotong Li and Scottie Scheffler are last out at 2.30pm BST / 9.30am BST.

Main TV coverage times for The Open Today

► Sky Sports (UK): 08:00-19:30 BST

► CBS/Paramount+ (US): 04:00-14:00 ET

► TSN (Canada): 04:00-14:00 ET

► Fox Sports (Aus): 21:00-04:00 AEST (Monday)

What are The Open Featured Groups today?

These are the groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters and R&A TV.

Jordan Spieth & Romain Langasque teeing off at 9.30am BST (4.30am ET)

teeing off at 9.30am BST (4.30am ET) Akshay Bhatia & Jon Rahm teeing off at 11.10am BST (6.10am ET)

teeing off at 11.10am BST (6.10am ET) Ludvig Aberg & Kristoffer Reitan teeing off at 1.05pm BST (8.05am ET)

teeing off at 1.05pm BST (8.05am ET) Rasmus Hojgaard & Robert MacIntyre teeing off at 1.40pm BST (8.40pm ET)