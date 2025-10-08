'Projected Impacts' Of Typhoon Halong Forces PGA Tour To Shift Baycurrent Classic Round One Tee Times
The first round of the PGA Tour's event in Japan has been moved forward by two hours as a result of the category 4 typhoon passing near the island of Honshu
The first round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic has been brought forward by two hours as a result the "projected impacts from Typhoon Halong."
Equivalent to a category 4 hurricane, the weather front has been building up strength since appearing in the Philippine Sea earlier this week and is forecast to pass by the southern side of Japan between Wednesday and Thursday evening, local time.
Although Wednesday's final practice round should remain unaffected, event organizers are predicting strong winds on Thursday afternoon at Yokohama Country Club which could lead to possible delays.
As a result, tournament officials made the decision to move the first tee time on Thursday from 8:45am local time to 6:45am local time. Due to the 13-hour time difference between ET and Japan Time, the event will begin on Wednesday evening in the United States.
The PGA Tour's official weather report said: "Typhoon Halong has intensified and is currently equivalent to a category 4 hurricane.
"It will pass south of Tokyo on Thursday and will impact our weather here in Yokohama with outer band rain squalls and gusty winds. Sustained winds are forecast to increase to 20-25mph by Thursday afternoon with peak gusts to 35-40mph."
The limited field has been split into a two-tee start in a bid to have all first-round play completed by the time the effects of the storm are felt, with the final groups going off at just before 9am local time.
Below are the adjusted first-round tee times for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club, just outside of Tokyo, Japan.
BAYCURRENT CLASSIC ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
1st Tee - ET, Wednesday (Japan Time, Thursday)
- 5:45pm (6:45am): Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Naoto Nakanishi
- 5:56pm (6:56am): Bud Cauley, Nicolai Hojgaard, Takanori Konishi
- 6:07pm (7:07am): Karl Vilips, Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland
- 6:18pm (7:18am): Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
- 6:29pm (7:29am): Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell
- 6:40pm (7:40am): Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu
- 6:51pm (7:51am): Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens, Takumi Kanaya
- 7:02pm (8:02am): Alex Smalley, Sami Valimaki, Kota Kaneko
- 7:13pm (8:13am): Satoshi Kodaira, Rasmus Hojgaard, Ren Yonezawa
- 7:24pm (8:24am): Min Woo Lee, Nico Echavarria, Adam Scott
- 7:35pm (8:35am): Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 7:46pm (8:46am): Aldrich Potgieter, Austin Eckroat, Matt Wallace
- 7:57pm (8:57am): Sam Ryder, Isaiah Salinda, Taiga Kobayashi (a)
10th Tee - ET, Wednesday (Japan Time, Thursday)
- 5:45pm (6:45am): Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn, Kazuki Higa
- 5:56pm (6:56am): Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryo Ishikawa
- 6:07pm (7:07am): William Mouw, Billy Horschel, Max Homa
- 6:18pm (7:18am): Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Alex Noren
- 6:29pm (7:29am): Sungjae Im, Michael Kim, Keita Nakajima
- 6:40pm (7:40am): Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen, Taiga Semikawa
- 6:51pm (7:51am): Patrick Rodgers, Danny Walker, Kaito Onishi
- 7:02pm (8:02am): David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Mikumu Horikawa
- 7:13pm (8:13am): Mac Meissner, Kevin Roy, Riki Kawamoto
- 7:24pm (8:24am): Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An
- 7:35pm (8:35am): Brian Campbell, Davis Riley, Tom Kim
- 7:46pm (8:46am): Camillo Villegas, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 7:57pm (8:57am): Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy, Tatsunori Shogenji
