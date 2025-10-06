The 7 LIV Golfers Playing In The Spanish Open
There is a star-studded field assembled in Madrid this week for the Spanish Open, headlined by LIV Golf's Jon Rahm
There aren't quite 16 LIV Golfers in the field like at the Dunhill Links but there is once again a good number of players from the 54-hole circuit teeing it up on the DP World Tour this week.
The European Tour hosts the Spanish Open this time around where another star-studded field lines up, headlined by home favorite and three-time winner Jon Rahm who makes his first start since the Ryder Cup.
The PGA Tour suspended its members who left for LIV Golf but the DP World Tour players were allowed to retain their memberships while racking up fines and sanctions for playing in LIV events.
A number of its players, like Rahm, appealed their fines and sanctions and are currently able to play pending the appeal of the process, which has no current timeline.
With the LIV Golf League season concluding back in August, the DP World Tour is benefitting from the Saudi-backed tour's off-season by providing LIV Golfers a place to keep busy and earn world ranking points, and cash, before their season starts up again in February.
Rahm is one of seven LIV players teeing it up this week at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, with fellow Spaniards Sergio Garcia, Jose Luis Ballester and David Puig also set to tee it up in front of their home fans.
Rahm, who earned three points for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, won this event in 2018, 2019 and 2022. He was runner-up last year after losing in a dramatic playoff to Angel Hidalgo - who is back to defend his title.
Sergio Garcia is also a past champion, having won in 2002.
Five-time LIV Golf winner in 2025 Joaquin Niemann is another of LIV's star names in the field this week, while Patrick Reed is playing in his eighth DP World Tour event of the year.
Tom McKibbin is also in the field following a strong debut campaign in the LIV Golf League for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side.
Former LIV player Luis Masaveu is playing as well, with Masaveu briefly representing Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team before being replaced by Ballester.
Away from LIV Golfers, Shane Lowry is another star name in Madrid this week.
The Irishman, like all DP World Tour members, needs to play four events outside of the Majors to retain membership and he has only played in two tournaments so far this year after starting his season on the PGA Tour.
Lowry is playing in his fourth DP World Tour event of the season next week in the inaugural DP World India Championship, where he will be among the headline names alongside Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.
Race to Dubai no.3, and no.4 Marco Penge and Kristoffer Reitan are among the other notables in what is a very strong field assembled in the Spanish capital this week.
Which LIV Golfers are playing in the Spanish Open?
- Jose Luis Ballester
- Sergio Garcia
- Tom McKibbin
- Joaquin Niemann
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
