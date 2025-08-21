How To Watch Tour Championship 2025: TV & Streaming Info For FedExCup Finale

The FedExCup finale to the 2025 PGA Tour, the Tour Championship, is being played at East Lake in Atlanta this week, and Golf Monthly is here with all the information on how to watch the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship key information • Dates: August 21-24, 2025 • Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia • TV & Streaming: NBC, The Golf Channel, Peacock, ESPN+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | TSN (Can) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

For the fourth consecutive year Scottie Scheffler heads to East Lake top of the FedExCup standings. However this year it will not assist him, as the format has changed (see below).

Scheffler is one of six previous winners of the FedExCup to have qualified for this year's Tour Championship, the others being Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is the only man to won the FedExCup three times and is playing in his 8th consecutive Tour Championship, a run no-one else in the field can match.

Seven players are making their Tour Championship debuts: Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Tour Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Are there any free live streams for the Tour Championship?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for the Tour Championship, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't watch it for free, with multiple free trials to be had.

You can watch the Tour Championship for free by taking out a free trial with one of the broadcasters, with Fubo in the US and Kayo in Australia both offering seven-day free trials. (see below for more details). Note that free trials are reserved for new customers or those returning after an absence.

A cheap option also exists for those in India, in Fancode, a streaming platform where a monthly subscription costs just ₹149 – that's about $1.75 or under £1.25. The service is geo-restricted so will only work in India.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Tour Championship golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch Tour Championship golf in the US

There are a few options for watching the Tour Championship in the US this week, with TV coverage across NBC and the Golf Channel, and featured streams on ESPN+.

Tour Championship on the Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock

NBC is broadcasting the Tour Championship across thrree platforms: the flagship NBC channel, the Golf Channel, and the Peacock streaming service ($10.99 per month).

The Golf Channel will be showing action from all four days of the Tour Championship, but the closing stages of the third and fourth rounds will be on NBC. You can stream NBC on Peacock, but not the Golf Channel.

To watch the Golf Channel – plus NBC – online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, which gets you cable channels in a flexible streaming package.

Fubo: Watch the Tour Championship for free New customers get a 7-day free trial, so Fubo – usually priced at $84.99 per month – is a good option for those who want to watch the Tour Championship but are unsure whether they'll get full value out of a monthly sub.

Sling: the cheapest option long-term Starting from $45.99 per month, plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, Sling TV is the cheapest cord-cutter option to watch the Golf Channel and NBC. You also get 50% off your first month.

DirecTV: The best value for golf fans We reckon the best-value cord-cutter for US golf fans across a season is DirecTV. $69.99 per month gets you the MySports package which has NBC, Golf Channel, Fox, ESPN, and also a sub to ESPN+ so you can get that PGA Tour multi-feed streaming (see below).

Tour Championship on ESPN+

There will be coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes on each of the four days of the tournament on PGA Tour Live via ESPN+.

ESPN+ plans start from $10.99 per month, but it's included with DirecTV as outlined above.

Watch Tour Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Tour Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Plus.

You can get a TV package with Sky, that includes Sky Sports and Netflix, for £35 per month, and that comes with a streaming puck. You can also add Sky Sports to your TV deal with the likes of Virgin and EE. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service on short-term plans. Now TV’s sports package costs £34.99 per month right now, or a day membership is available for £14.99.

How to watch the Tour Championship in Canada

TSN has the exclusive rights to PGA Tour in Canada, and will show its coverage of the Tour Championship on TSN+ on all four days and some of the weekend action will also be shown on TSN4.

The standard TSN subscription starts at $24.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

How to watch the Tour Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Tour Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $30 a month, but there's currently a free trial available. That gets you a live stream for the main Fox Sports coverage as well as the multiple Featured feeds.

Featured Groups: Round 1

Tee times in ET (BST)

11.45am (4.45pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

12pm (5pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

Featured Holes

2nd (par 3), 9th (par 3), 15th (par 3), 17th (par 4)

Tee Times: Round 1

Times in ET (BST).

11.16am (4.16pm): Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia

11.27am (4.27pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im

11.38am (4.38pm): Nick Taylor, Harry Hall

11.49am (4.49pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

12pm (5pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

12.16pm (5.16pm): Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay

12.27pm (5.27pm): Sam Burns, Brian Harman

12.38pm (5.38pm): Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley

12.49pm (5.49pm): Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

1pm (6pm): Harris English, Justin Thomas

1.16pm (6.16pm): Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy

1.27pm (6.27pm): Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

1.38pm (6.38pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin

1.49pm (6.49pm): JJ Spaun, Justin Rose

JJ Spaun, Justin Rose 2pm (7pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Tour Championship TV Schedule

Thursday 21st August - Round One:

• US (ET): 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

• Canada (ET): 11am–6pm (TSN+)

• UK (GMT): 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 9.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 1am-8am (Friday) (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Friday 22nd August - Round Two:

• US (ET): 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

• Canada (ET): 11.15am–6pm (TSN+)

• UK (GMT): 6pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEDT): 1am-8am (Saturday) (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Saturday 23rd August - Round Three:

• US (ET): 1pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel) 2.30pm-7pm (NBC/Peacock)

• Canada (ET): 12pm–7pm (TSN+); 2.30pm–7pm (TSN4);

• UK (GMT): 5.30pm–12am (Sky Sports Golf); 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 2am-9am (Sunday) (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



Sunday 24th August - Round Four:

• US (ET): 12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel) 1.30pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)

• Canada (ET): 11am–6pm (TSN+); 1.30pm–6pm (TSN4)

• UK (GMT): 5pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 1am-8am (Monday) (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Tour Championship: Format

The Tour Championship is played as a 72-hole strokeplay event. There is no cut, so all 30 players will play all four rounds.

Unlike in previous seasons, when the Tour Championship was played as a handicap event favouring those players highest in the FedExCup standings, this year all the players start on level par.

Whoever wins the Tour Championship also wins the FedExCup.