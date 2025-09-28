Watch The Ryder Cup Final Day: Live streams, TV Coverage, Timings For Today's Singles Matches

Today, September 28, sees the final day's play at the Ryder Cup, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch golfing history unfold wherever you are in the world.

After two days of paired golf, Day Three at the Ryder Cup switches to the Singles format, with all 12 players from each team going head-to-head with a counterpart at the Bethpage Black Course in New York.

The first match gets underway at 12:02pm ET, which is 5:02pm in the UK. A shade over two hours later, the 12th and final match will tee off, and at around 6pm ET / 11pm BST it'll all be over and the Ryder Cup will be lifted by the winning captain.

What sort of golfing history will be made today?

There are 12 points left to be won and if Team Europe win 2.5 more points they have retained the Cup; 3pts and they have won it; 7 pts and they have equalled their highest points tally in a single Ryder Cup and 7.5pts will mean they have equalled the highest total by any side since this particular scoring format was introduced in 1979.

If Team USA get 10 more points they will have completed possibly the greatest comeback of all time in sporting history.

It's set to be spectacular day of golf at Bethpage Black, so read on as we bring you all the details on how to watch the Ryder Cup today online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN

Watch the Ryder Cup Final Day in the US

The final day of the Ryder Cup is being broadcast in the USA on NBC and Peacock, as with Saturday's action.

NBC comes on most cable TV plans, but you can also stream the same coverage online via NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Ryder Cup on Peacock You'll need Peacock Premium – the middle plan – in order to watch live sport. It costs $10.99 per month, or $109.99 per year.

Away from the States right now? You can access your Peacock account while abroad by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch the Ryder Cup Day Three in the UK

The third and final day of the Ryder Cup today is being broadcast live and in full by Sky Sports.

You can watch the action on either Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Golf, with build-up starting at 14:00 BST ahead of the first tee time of 17:02 and running through to around 23:30.

Watch the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports You can get a long-term package with Sky for £35 per month, and that includes Netflix. For less of a commitment, Now TV offers streaming of Sky Sports channels from £31.99 per month.

Watch the Ryder Cup Final Day in Australia

The third and final day of the Ryder Cup is being aired on Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming via Kayo Sports.

Fox Sports 503 is the channel you need for the main Ryder Cup coverage, if it's part of your TV package. You can also stream all the action on Kayo Sports, which is usually $30 per month but comes with a one-week free trial.

Free streaming on the Ryder Cup website & app

The Ryder Cup is offering free streaming of certain matches on its website and app.

Geo-restrictions apply, so the feed will only work in the USA. If you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to ensure your usual coverage from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch the Ryder Cup from anywhere

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual Ryder Cup streaming services from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of cyber security software that can make your devices appear to be in any location, which unblocks the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming services. It's great for getting your usual Ryder Cup coverage wherever you are in the world, and you'll be much safer online, too.

Our techy colleagues across the office at TechRadar know everything about VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the very best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE TechRadar love NordVPN’s lightning-fast connections, extensive server network, device compatibility, and top-notch security features. You get 24/7 support, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and just in time for the Ryder Cup, an amazing discount!

What time is the Ryder Cup on today?

Play on the final day of the 2025 Ryder Cup, September 28, begins at 12:02am ET in the US, which is 17:02pm BST in the UK, and 02:02 AEST in Australia (Monday).

The 12 singles matches tee off at intervals of 11 minutes, with the final match underway at 14:03 ET / 19:03 BST.

Coverage of the day's play expected to conclude around 18:30 ET / 23:30 BST.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Tee time Match 17:

Cameron Young vs Justin Rose 12:02 ET

17:02 BST

02:02 AEST Match 18:

Justin Thomas vs Tommy Fleetwood 07:13 ET

12:13 BST

21:13 AEST Match 19:

Bryson DeChambeau vs Matt Fitzpatrick 07:24 ET

12:24 BST

21:24 AEST Match 20:

Scottie Scheffler vs Rory McIlroy 07:35 ET

12:35 BST

21:35 AEST Match 21:

Patrick Cantlay vs Ludvig Åberg 12:46 ET

17:46 BST

02:46 AEST Match 22:

Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm 12:57 ET

17:57 BST

02:57 AEST Match 23:

JJ Spaun vs Sepp Straka 13:08 ET

18:08 BST

03:08 AEST Match 24:

Russell Henley vs Shane Lowry 13:19 ET

18:19 BST

03:19 AEST Match 25:

Ben Griffin vs Rasmus Hojgaard 13:30 ET

18:30 BST

03:30 AEST Match 26:

Collin Morikawa vs Tyrrell Hatton 13:41 ET

18:41 BST

03:41 AEST Match 27:

Sam Burns vs Robert MacIntyre 13:52 ET

18:52 BST

03:52 AEST Match 28:

Harris English vs. Viktor Hovland 14:03 ET

19:03 BST

04:03 AEST

See also | Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times 2025