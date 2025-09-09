BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two

The BMW PGA Championship comes from Wentworth in England as a host of big names compete for the title in the DP World Tour's flagship event.

Much of the attention will be on the 11 European Ryder Cup players in the field, and none more so than Rory McIlroy, who competes in the tournament days after winning the Irish Open.

McIlroy talked up the chances of Team Europe succeeding in the US in the build-up to this week's tournament, describing it as a "massive" opportunity. He's grouped with two of his Ryder Cup teammates in the opening two rounds, Shane Lowry and LIV Golfer Jon Rahm.

The three begin at 7:45am EDT (12:45pm BST) on Thursday, with a tee time of 3:45am EDT (8:45am BST) on Friday.

Rory McIlroy is grouped with two Ryder Cup teammates in the first two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Billy Horschel, who is making his first appearance since recovering from hip surgery. The American is in a group alongside two more European Ryder Cup players, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

The trio get their challenges underway at 3:35am EDT (8:35am BST) in the first round and 7:35am EDT (12:35pm BST) in the second round.

Billy Horschel is defending his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another standout grouping sees Hideki Matsuyama alongside Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick. They begin at 3:45am EDT (8:45am BST) on Thursday and 7:45am EDT (12:45pm BST) on Friday.

One player who will be desperate for a good week is LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka, who missed the cut at the Irish Open as his relatively disappointing season continued.

He is grouped with Laurie Canter and Adam Scott, with the three starting at 3:25am EDT (8:25am BST) in the first round and 7:25am EDT (12:25pm BST) in the second round.

Check out all the tee times for the opening two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship.

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

1st Tee

1:40am (6:40am): Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero

Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero 1:50am (6:50am): Marcel Schneider, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Ayora

Marcel Schneider, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Ayora 2:00am (7:00am): Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper

Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper 2:10am (7:10am): Brandon Stone, Haotong Li, Aaron Cockerill

Brandon Stone, Haotong Li, Aaron Cockerill 2:20am (7:20am): Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell

Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell 2:30am (7:30am): Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra

Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra 2:40am (7:40am): Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai von Dellingshausen 2:50am (7:50am): Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown

Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown 3:00am (8:00am): Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim 3:15am (8:15am): Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai

Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai 3:25am (8:25am): Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka

Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka 3:35am (8:35am): Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel 3:45am (8:45am): Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick

Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick 8:55am (8:55am): Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry

Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry 4:05am (9:05am): Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra

Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra 4:15am (9:15am): Erik van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard

Erik van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard 4:25am (9:25am): Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin

Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin 4:35am (9:35am): Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury

Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury 4:50am (9:50am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O'Hara, Sam Bairstow

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O'Hara, Sam Bairstow 5:00am (10:00am): Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo

Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo 5:10am (10:10am): Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma

Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma 5:20am (10:20am): Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori

Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori 5:30am (10:30am): Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt

Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt 5:40am (10:40am): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson 5:50am (10:50am): Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult

Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult 6:00am (11:00am): Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick

Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick 6:15am (11:15am): Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren

Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren 6:25am (11:25am): Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta

Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta 6:35am (11:35am): Adrian Meronk, Frederic LaCroix, David Ravetto

Adrian Meronk, Frederic LaCroix, David Ravetto 6:45am (11:45am): Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier

Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier 6:55am (11:55am): Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui

Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui 7:05am (12:05pm): Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier

Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier 7:15am (12:15pm): Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners

Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners 7:25am (12:25pm): Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard, Marco Penge

Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard, Marco Penge 7:35am (12:35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox

Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox 7:45am (12:45pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm 8:00am (1:00pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry 8:10am (1:10pm): Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald

Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald 8:20am (1:20pm): Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith

Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith 8:30am (1:30pm): Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazabal, Jorge Campillo

Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazabal, Jorge Campillo 8:40am (1:40pm): Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston

Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston 8:50am (1:50pm): Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris

Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris 9:00am (2:00pm): Darius van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsstrom

Darius van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsstrom 9:10am (2:10pm): Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker

Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker 9:20am (2:20pm): Maximillian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Maximillian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 9:30am (2:30pm): Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shinkwin

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST)

1st Tee

1:40am (6:40am): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson 1:50am (6:50am): Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult

Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult 2:00am (7:00am): Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick

Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick 2:10am (7:10am): Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren

Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren 2:20am (7:20am): Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta

Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta 2:30am (7:30am): Adrian Meronk, Frederic LaCroix, David Ravetto

Adrian Meronk, Frederic LaCroix, David Ravetto 2:40am (7:40am): Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier

Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier 2:50am (7:50am): Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui

Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui 3:00am (8:00am): Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier

Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier 3:15am (8:15am): Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners

Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners 3:25am (8:25am): Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard, Marco Penge

Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard, Marco Penge 3:35am (8:35am): Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox

Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox 3:45am (8:45am): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm 8:55am (8:55am): Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry 4:05am (9:05am): Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald

Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald 4:15am (9:15am): Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith

Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith 4:25am (9:25am): Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazabal, Jorge Campillo

Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazabal, Jorge Campillo 4:35am (9:35am): Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston

Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston 4:50am (9:50am): Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris

Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris 5:00am (10:00am): Darius van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsstrom

Darius van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsstrom 5:10am (10:10am): Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker

Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker 5:20am (10:20am): Maximillian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Maximillian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 5:30am (10:30am): Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shinkwin

Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shinkwin 5:40am (10:40am): Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero

Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero 5:50am (10:50am): Marcel Schneider, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Ayora

Marcel Schneider, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Ayora 6:00am (11:00am): Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper

Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper 6:15am (11:15am): Brandon Stone, Haotong Li, Aaron Cockerill

Brandon Stone, Haotong Li, Aaron Cockerill 6:25am (11:25am): Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell

Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell 6:35am (11:35am): Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra

Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra 6:45am (11:45am): Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai von Dellingshausen 6:55am (11:55am): Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown

Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown 7:05am (12:05pm): Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim 7:15am (12:15pm): Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai

Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai 7:25am (12:25pm): Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka

Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka 7:35am (12:35pm): Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel 7:45am (12:45pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick

Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick 8:00am (1:00pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry

Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry 8:10am (1:10pm): Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra

Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra 8:20am (1:20pm): Erik van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard

Erik van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard 8:30am (1:30pm): Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin

Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin 8:40am (1:40pm): Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury

Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury 8:50am (1:50pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O'Hara, Sam Bairstow

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O'Hara, Sam Bairstow 9:00am (2:00pm): Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo

Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo 9:10am (2:10pm): Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma

Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma 9:20am (2:20pm): Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori

Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori 9:30am (2:30pm): Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt

How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday, September 11th: 7:00am-1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday, September 12th: 7:00am-1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday, September 13th: 7:00am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday, September 14th: 7:00am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, September 11th: 8:30am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday, September 12th: 8:30am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, September 13th: 9:00am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, September 14th: 9:00am-6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)