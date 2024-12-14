Bryson DeChambeau Confirms Long-Term Partnership With Reebok

The two-time Major winner and his LIV Golf side, Crushers GC, will wear Reebok apparel and footwear, with the brand returning to the golf sector

Reebok have returned to the golf game and their first signing is a rather big one, with Bryson DeChambeau and his LIV Golf side, Crushers GC, set to wear their apparel and footwear.

On Friday, a video on X/Twitter had teased the DeChambeau/Reebok partnership, with it later confirmed that the two-time Major winner and Crushers GC had signed on the dotted line.

In a social post, Reebok wrote: "Reebok x Bryson DeChambeau x Crushers GC. To tee off the official relaunch of Reebok Golf, we are excited to welcome Major Champion, @brysondechambeau and his LIV Golf team @crushers_gc to the brand. This is just the beginning."

The move confirms Reebok's re-entry into the golf category and you can expect to see the apparel and footwear on show in March 2025.

Amongst the items Crushers GC and DeChambeau will wear includes the brands Nano X4 Training Shoes and FloatZig 1. What's more, there is reportedly going to be exclusive Reebok x Bryson DeChambeau co-branded apparel in future seasons.

Speaking about the long-term partnership, DeChambeau stated: “I’m proud to partner with Reebok to usher in the brand’s return to golf. When looking for a partner for Crushers GC, we wanted to find a brand that aligns with our vision for golf’s future and has the ability to increase visibility of the game around the world, and Reebok was the perfect fit.

“With a great legacy in disrupting sport culture, I’m excited to see what we can do together to push the sport of golf to new heights.”

Previously, Reebok used to sponsor the likes of John Daly, with the American wearing the apparel for his famous 1991 PGA Championship victory and 1995 Open Championship win.

Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

