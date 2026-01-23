Scottie Scheffler Switches Back To Old Driver At American Express

The World No.1 went back to his trusty TaylorMade Qi10 core dot driver in the opening round of the 2026 PGA Tour season

Two images of Scottie Scheffler holding his finish on a drive and looking where it went
Scottie Scheffler has had a much better start to the year than 2025, when he was sidelined with a hand injury following an accident in the kitchen when trying to make ravioli.

This time around, the World No.1 is fully fit and has had a healthy off-season to practice, and it showed with a flawless 63 (-9) to open the American Express.

Scottie Scheffler holds his finish on a drive

Scheffler had the Qi4D in the bag last time out at the Hero World Challenge

"Going into this year I feel like Adrian [Rietveld, his fitter] and the whole team at TaylorMade had a really good kind of idea of what my eyes needed to see in order for the driver to be able to work.

"We went through a lot of different kind of options for what the face needed to be specifically for me and felt like we're in a good spot, and then the testing was a lot simpler this time around for sure."

He found just 35.71% (5/14) fairways with his trusty Qi10 core dot model in his first round of 2026 to rank 148th in the field, although he did hit 17/18 greens and went on to make nine birdies and nine pars.

"Felt I could have hit a few more fairways on the back nine, give myself some more opportunities," he said after his 63.

"Even the fairways I was missing, I was missing on the correct side. The out of bounds can sneak up on you a little bit on this golf course.

"And it was nice, to, even though I wasn't hitting it my best on the back, but to keep it in play and give myself some opportunities."

Scheffler's Qi10 is a 'dot' head, which is tour-only and lower spinning than the standard driver, and comes in 8° of loft, set at 7.5°.

His clubface is a brighter blue than standard as he "likes the face to pop" according to his Rietveld. He also does not have the standard white banner strip at the top of the face either.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy&#039;s drivers

Scheffler's bright blue Qi10 driver face without the white strip vs Rory McIlroy's last year

When he put the Qi4D in play last month, he kept the blue face in play - so it's clearly something he is very comfortable with. He ranked 2nd in Strokes Gained: Off the tee on the PGA Tour last season and 1st in SG: Tee to green, as well as many other categories.

The Qi4D line has had an impressive take-up by pros on tour since it was first spotted late last year. Rory McIlroy immediately put it in the bag, as did Tommy Fleetwood, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and Collin Morikawa.

Jayden Schaper also used it to win back-to-back tournaments on the DP World Tour.

