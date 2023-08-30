Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf Team Announces Apparel Sponsor

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf team 4 Aces GC has announced clothing brand Extracurricular as its official on-course apparel sponsor.

The move will see 4Aces GC team members Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein and their caddies wearing the brand’s apparel on the course and at all LIV Golf tournaments.

Johnson explained the partnership will help the team’s progression. He said: "Partnering with Extracurricular is an exciting step forward for our team. Professional golfers understand the importance of having comfortable and functional apparel that allows us to focus on our game.

"But with 4Aces, we go further. We are 'Obsessed with Better' and Extracurricular apparel fits perfectly with our core principles of embracing the grind to deliver championship performance while looking stylish as we do it."

CEO of Extracurricular Chris Rosaasen said the partnership is a perfect fit for the team. He explained: "We are truly honored to become the official apparel sponsor of 4Aces GC. Golf is a sport that demands not only skill and precision but also a sense of elegance and style.

"We believe that our apparel aligns perfectly with 4Aces’ brand, providing them with the optimal blend of performance-enhancing technology and modern aesthetics. We are excited to see the 4Aces GC excel in our gear.”

As part of the agreement, Extracurricular will provide 4Aces GC with a range of apparel including polos with “innovative, trend setting patterns," pants, and shorts. 4Aces GC apparel by Extracurricular can be found online at: www.ex-cr.com and www.4acesgc.com.

The deal follows a similar partnership between Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC with apparel brand Bald Head Blues, which was announced in July. Before that, Majesticks GC announced a sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

There are two more regular events in the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule, in Chigaco and Jeddah, before the season-closing Team Championship in October. 4 Aces GC currently leads the team standings.