Low Handicapper? You're Going To Want To Check Out The New Callaway X-Forged Irons

The X-Forged is one of Callaway’s most popular golf club franchises played for many years by famous staffers like Phil Mickelson. These irons, aimed at the better player, have always delivered the feel and shot making capabilities this level of golfer demands regardless of the iteration. Most importantly, they have always come in a visual package that is a treat for the eyes tailored to the target golfer in mind, be that in the bag or in the playing position.

But aesthetically, things have moved up a notch with the new X-Forged and X-Forged Max irons, which have launched in the US only. Crafted from a single piece of 1020 Carbon steel, the X Forged irons have been precision engineered for competent ball strikers to deliver the crisp sound and soft feel that discerning players require.

With clean looks and tour-preferred shaping, we wouldn’t be surprised to see tour players adopt this streamlined cavity back over the next few weeks and months. The minimal offset and thin topline should tick the boxes behind the ball as one of the best irons for low handicappers while the tri-level sole with beveled leading and trailing edges promotes a smooth turf interaction through the hitting area.

The X-Forged Max is a completely new iron looking to be amongst the best Callaway irons. It shares the same construction as the X-Forged and offers the same impact experience but with a little more forgiveness for the player seeking some extra insurance when the swing feels off.

At address, you’ll notice a more user-friendly cavity as well as a slightly thicker topline and a touch more offset. This iron also comes in a couple of degrees stronger in loft too, so will provide some additional distance output for golfers that want more punch from their compact-looking irons.

Available now, the X-Forged sets start from $1,540 while the X-Forged Max irons start from $220 per club or $1,320 for a set.

